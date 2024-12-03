Government Finalizing 6.5 Pct Minimum Wage Hike for 2025 Despite Business Warnings

Arnoldus Kristianus
December 3, 2024 | 5:12 pm
SHARE
This undated photo shows factory workers. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)
This undated photo shows factory workers. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Jakarta. The government has approved a 6.5 percent increase in the 2025 provincial minimum wage (UMP), aiming to protect middle-class purchasing power and fuel economic growth. However, the Indonesian Employers Association (Apindo) has cautioned that the policy could lead to widespread layoffs, particularly in labor-intensive industries already grappling with economic pressures.

Manpower Minister Yassierli confirmed on Tuesday that the ministry is finalizing the regulation, which is expected to be completed by Wednesday. "We are preparing the ministerial regulation, and hopefully, it will be ready tomorrow," Yassierli said, highlighting ongoing discussions with other ministries to synchronize policies and balance stakeholder interests.

President Prabowo Subianto approved the 6.5 percent wage increase last week, a compromise between employers’ proposal of a 3 percent hike and workers’ demands of up to 10 percent. 

"The synchronization process with the Law Ministry is ongoing. We are also holding discussions to anticipate strategic economic challenges," Yassierli added.

Advertisement

The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) classifies Indonesia’s middle class as those earning between Rp 2.04 million and Rp 9.9 million ($65.6 to $625) per month. The wage hike is expected to help sustain consumption levels within this demographic, a critical engine of the nation’s economy.

However, Apindo Chairwoman Shinta Widjaja Kamdani voiced concerns that the increase could strain businesses and result in job losses. "Labor-intensive industries will be the hardest hit, potentially leading to fewer job opportunities, diminished productivity, and reduced global competitiveness," Shinta said, urging the government to reconsider its decision.

The wage increase follows recommendations from the National Wage Council (Depenas) and consultations through the National Tripartite Cooperation Institution (LKS Tripartit), which includes representatives of workers, employers, and the government.

Despite Apindo's warnings, Yassierli defended the government’s move as necessary for economic resilience and worker welfare. "I reported the situation to President Prabowo, and based on discussions and studies, we proposed a 6 percent increase," he said.

The decision comes amid rising layoffs nationwide, with the Manpower Ministry reporting nearly 60,000 job losses as of October 2024, a 25,000 increase in the past three months.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Gov’t Urged to Avoid ‘Arrogant’ Push for VAT Hike
Business 27 minutes ago

Gov’t Urged to Avoid ‘Arrogant’ Push for VAT Hike

 Retail associations said the tax hike could lead to unintended consequences for businesses.
Rupiah Drops 0.25% as Markets Await Federal Reserve's Next Move
Business 1 hours ago

Rupiah Drops 0.25% as Markets Await Federal Reserve's Next Move

 The rupiah slipped 0.25 percent to close at Rp 15,946 against the US dollar on Tuesday
Government Finalizing 6.5 Pct Minimum Wage Hike for 2025 Despite Business Warnings
Business 2 hours ago

Government Finalizing 6.5 Pct Minimum Wage Hike for 2025 Despite Business Warnings

 Manpower Minister Yassierli confirmed on Tuesday that the ministry is finalizing the minimum wage hike.
B-Universe and KPU Join Forces to Address Declining Voter Turnout
News 5 hours ago

B-Universe and KPU Join Forces to Address Declining Voter Turnout

 Voter turnout for the regional election is expected to be below 70%, a decline from the more than 80% turnout in the presidential election
Death Sentence for Real Estate Tycoon Truong My Lan Upheld in Vietnam's Largest Fraud Case
News 5 hours ago

Death Sentence for Real Estate Tycoon Truong My Lan Upheld in Vietnam's Largest Fraud Case

 Her death sentence could be commuted to life if she reimburses three-fourths of the losses.
News Index

Most Popular

Trump Threatens 100% Tariff on BRICS Members If They Act to Undermine US Dollar
1
Trump Threatens 100% Tariff on BRICS Members If They Act to Undermine US Dollar
2
Gov’t Plans to Establish State Revenue Ministry Headed by Abimanyu, Says Hashim 
3
Trump Effect: Indonesia Braces for Potential Flood of Chinese Imports
4
Indonesia Will Not Join Any Military Alliance: Foreign Minister
5
Indonesia, Canada to Significantly Ease Trade Barriers in 2026
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED