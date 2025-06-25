Government Weighs Full Reopening of Bandung Airport Amid Economic Debate

Bandung. The central government is not yet ready to fully reopen Husein Sastranegara Airport in Bandung, despite repeated calls from Bandung Mayor Muhammad Farhan to restore the airport's operations to pre-pandemic levels.

Currently, the airport serves only one carrier, Susi Air, operating two domestic routes: Bandung-Pangandaran and Bandung-Halim Perdanakusuma in Jakarta.

Speaking on Wednesday, Deputy Transportation Minister Suntana said that resuming full operations at Husein Sastranegara would strain government finances, given that air traffic in West Java is already being handled by Kertajati International Airport in Majalengka, located approximately 110 kilometers from Bandung via the newly opened Cisumdawu toll road.

Suntana hinted that the province might eventually have to choose between maintaining Husein Sastranegara or Kertajati as its primary airport.

Advertisement

“We will discuss whether to prioritize Husein Sastranegara or Kertajati,” Suntana said. “But our guiding principle is to find the most reasonable solution for the public and the local government.”

Operating both airports would place a significant financial burden on the West Java provincial government, which already spends around Rp 60 billion (about $3.7 million) annually to maintain Kertajati alone, he added.

However, Mayor Farhan argues that reopening Husein Sastranegara would actually boost tourism and economic activity in Bandung and its surrounding areas, rather than burdening the government.

Farhan pushed back against Suntana’s financial concerns, saying that a revived Bandung airport would generate revenue by attracting more visitors. He pointed out that many travelers still prefer flying into Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in Jakarta rather than using Kertajati, meaning Bandung loses potential economic gains to the capital.

“People still want to visit Bandung. But with Husein closed, they land in Jakarta instead,” Farhan said. “So who benefits? Jakarta, not West Java.”

Jakarta and Bandung are approximately 150 kilometers apart via the Cipularang toll road, with additional connectivity provided by the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: