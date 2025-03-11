Gov't Calls on Ride-Hailing Companies to Give 20% Eid Bonuses to Top Drivers

Juan Ardya Guardiola
March 11, 2025 | 7:12 pm
Ride-hailing drivers pass by the Kuningan area in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)
Ride-hailing drivers pass by the Kuningan area in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Jakarta. The government has urged ride-hailing and delivery companies to provide Eid bonuses for online drivers and couriers, marking a shift in policy aimed at supporting informal gig workers.

Manpower Minister Yassierli issued a circular instructing app-based transport and delivery service companies to grant holiday bonuses in cash, following President Prabowo Subianto’s directive to extend financial relief to ride-hailing drivers who traditionally do not receive Eid bonuses.

According to the directive, companies are encouraged to provide a bonus equivalent to 20 percent of a driver’s average net monthly income over the past 12 months for high-performing and productive drivers. Those outside this category should still receive bonuses, subject to the company’s financial capacity. Payments must be made no later than seven days before Eid.

Ride-Hailing Companies Split on Prabowo’s Eid Bonus Request
“This Eid bonus policy does not eliminate any existing welfare benefits that app-based companies already provide to drivers and couriers,” Yassierli said on Tuesday.

The move is intended to recognize the contribution of ride-hailing and delivery drivers in supporting Indonesia’s digital transport and logistics sector, Yassierli added.

Ride-hailing platforms have responded differently to the government’s call. Gojek, a unit of GoTo Gojek Tokopedia (GOTO), introduced a special cash incentive program called “Tali Asih Hari Raya” for eligible drivers. Gojek President Catherine Hindra Sutjahyo said the initiative aligns with the government’s request and aims to support drivers during Ramadan and Eid.

Grab Indonesia also welcomed the policy, announcing a performance-based bonus program for its drivers.

Meanwhile, Maxim Indonesia has declined to offer cash bonuses, arguing that its drivers are independent partners rather than employees. Yuan Ifdal Khoir, Maxim’s public relations specialist, said the company is not legally required to provide such payments.

