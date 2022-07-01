Gov’t Earmarks Rp 476 Trillion for Post-Pandemic Social Assistance

President Joko Widodo delivers a speech during the meeting of the National Committee for Covid-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery (PC-PEN) in Jakarta on January 26, 2023. (BTV/Pudja Lestari)

Jakarta. The government plans to spend Rp 476 trillion on social assistance programs as the Covid-19 pandemic is believed to be on course to become endemic, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said on Thursday.

Jokowi said the government will not abruptly revoke the massive spending on social programs aimed at helping the people and businesses cope with the devastating economic impact of the pandemic over the last three years.

The budget was announced during the meeting of the National Committee for Covid-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery (PC-PEN) opened by the president.

"After lifting restrictions at the end of 2022, we are in an interim phase in which we must maintain caution, especially in deciding economic measures, as we are now in an excellent position," Jokowi said in the Finance Ministry building in Jakarta.

In contrast to other nations that have recently experienced inflation, according to Jokowi, Indonesia has effectively demonstrated tenacity through 2022.

Indonesia's economy grew by 5.72 percent in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in the previous year, and he expressed his appreciation for this.



On the same occasion, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the government has established a number of risk mitigation measures to reduce potential risks during the transition phase.

The Rp 476 trillion budget will be used to fund various social programs such as affordable staple food supplies, cash assistance for low-income families, and job creation, Airlangga said.

In order to preserve people's purchasing power during the transition phase and to safeguard the underprivileged and other vulnerable groups, the government will continue to carry out this initiative.

"We are entering a transition period. Early warning indicators and early warning systems are still implemented," Airlangga said.

The government also allocates Rp 178.7 trillion for healthcare programs to be channeled through the Health Ministry, the Drug and Food Supervisory Agency (BPOM), and the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN).