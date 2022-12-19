NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

File photo: A Garuda Indonesia aircraft refuels at Kualanamu Airport in Medan, North Sumatra, on July 6, 2020. (BeritaSatu)

Gov’t Mulls Direct Flights to India from Medan

BY :THE JAKARTA GLOBE

DECEMBER 19, 2022

Jakarta. Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi has discussed the possibility of opening direct flights between North Sumatra capital of Medan and Indian cities like Hyderabad and Bangalore to expand civil aviation cooperation between the two countries.

“Medan, whose airport is jointly managed by [state-owned airport operator] Angkasa Pura II and GMR India, may serve as a strategic hub between Indonesia and India,” Budi said in a statement on the weekend.

Advertisement

Budi was on a visit to New Delhi to meet Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary Rajiv Bansal and GMR India Group Director Srinivas Bommidala to discuss bilateral cooperation in civil aviation.

Budi said aviation cooperation with India has reached a new level since 2011 when both countries signed the air services agreement. Local airlines like Garuda Indonesia and Batik Air served flights to Mumbai and Chennai before the suspension due to the Coivd-19 pandemic. 

“We are working to rebuild connectivity between the two countries back to normal just like before Covid-19 struck, or make it even bigger to seize opportunities from high demands in both countries,” Budi said.

During his visit, Budi also met with representatives from seaport and airport operator Adani Group, which has expressed interest in investing in Indonesia’s Kuala Tanjung port and Kulonprogo Airport.

SHARE
TAGS:
#Transportation
KEYWORDS :
Civil Aviation
Budi Karya Sumadi
Indonesia-India relations
GMR India
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS




COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE