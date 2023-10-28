Saturday, October 28, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Gov’t Mulls Giving Incentives to Electric Car Producers

Jayanty Nada Shofa & Heru Andriyanto
October 26, 2023 | 6:40 am
SHARE
VKTR Mobility Chief Commissioner Anindya Bakrie, second left, speaks during a seminar on electric vehicles as part of the BNI Investor Daily Summit in Jakarta, Oct. 25, 2023. Co-speakers in the session include Henry Mulyadi, right, director of electric motorcycle producer Terang Dunia, and Rachmat Kaimuddin, second right, a deputy at the Coordinating Ministry for Investment Affairs.
VKTR Mobility Chief Commissioner Anindya Bakrie, second left, speaks during a seminar on electric vehicles as part of the BNI Investor Daily Summit in Jakarta, Oct. 25, 2023. Co-speakers in the session include Henry Mulyadi, right, director of electric motorcycle producer Terang Dunia, and Rachmat Kaimuddin, second right, a deputy at the Coordinating Ministry for Investment Affairs.

Jakarta. The government recently said that it was mulling providing incentives to woo electric car producers into building a manufacturing plant in Indonesia.

The Southeast Asian country is pushing for automakers to produce at least 40 percent of the content of electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia. This policy --also known as the local content requirement-- aims to spur domestic industrial development and job creation, among others. 

However, only two electric car producers -- namely South Korea's Hyundai and China's Wuling -- have met this local content requirement, according to Rachmat Kaimuddin, a deputy at the Coordinating Ministry for Investment Affairs.

“We are thinking of providing incentives for electric motorbikes and car manufacturers. But particularly electric cars because we already have quite a lot of electric two-wheeler makers. So they are more comfortable investing in Indonesia,” Rachmat said at the 2023 BNI Investor Daily Summit at Hutan Kota by Plataran in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"[As for electric cars], there are only Hyundai and Wuling who have met the 40-percent local content requirement. We hope that there will be more [automakers] who do so. We expect to introduce these incentives by the end of this year," Rachmat said.

However, Rachmat did not comment much on the incentives as the plan is still under discussion. 

"So these are fiscal incentives to get automakers into opening up a factory in Indonesia," Rachmat told reporters shortly after the forum.

The era of electric vehicles (EVs) is inevitable, but for the industry to thrive in Indonesia, a robust regulatory framework is essential, said Anindya Bakrie, the chief commissioner of EV distributor company VKTR Mobility.

Speaking at the same seminar themed "Electric Hopes: Roadmap to Realize Indonesia's Battery and EV Industry," he said VKTR supplied electric buses to the municipality-owned transport company TransJakarta, which have safely transported millions of passengers.

"The electric vehicle sector has the potential to generate a significant number of jobs, so we need government support in the form of incentives and favorable regulations," Anindya added.

He claimed that VKTR is at the forefront of EV distribution in Indonesia, even before specific regulations for this sector were established. The company is currently finalizing an assembly plant in the Central Java town of Magelang to produce electric buses.

Henry Mulyadi, director of bicycle and electric motorcycle producer Terang Dunia, expressed optimism that EVs will eventually become affordable for Indonesian consumers. 

"Our company is manufacturing motorcycles that will be available in the market for under Rp 20 million ($1,250)," Henry said.

The Industry Ministry data shows Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 was certified for having 40 percent local content. The South Korean automotive giant has a manufacturing plant in Cikarang, West Java. Wuling also has a plant in Cikarang which began producing its EV model -- the Air ev -- in Aug. 2022. Likewise, the local content percentage of Wuling's Airev stood at 40.04 percent.

According to the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo), wholesale of battery electric vehicles throughout 2022 totaled 10,327 units. This marks a huge jump from 687 units sold the previous year. Wuling's Air EV Long Range became the most popular electric car in 2022 with wholesale numbers reaching 6,859 units. Followed by Hyundai's Ioniq 5 Signature Extended (1,517 units) and Wuling Air EV Standard Range (1,194 units).

Tags:
#Transportation
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

BNI’s Green Bond Helps Bank Cuts Emission
Special Updates 3 hours ago

BNI’s Green Bond Helps Bank Cuts Emission

 State-owned bank BNI recently revealed that it had issued green bonds worth over Rp 5 trillion (approximately $314.6 million).
Ruling Party PDI-P Confirms Gibran's Departure 
News 3 hours ago

Ruling Party PDI-P Confirms Gibran's Departure 

 Gibran, aged 36, was nominated as the running mate by the Golkar Party, a member of the Prabowo coalition.
Bakrie & Brothers Records Rp 3 Trillion in Net Revenue in 3rd Quarter of 2023
Business 3 hours ago

Bakrie & Brothers Records Rp 3 Trillion in Net Revenue in 3rd Quarter of 2023

 During the same quarter, Bakrie achieved an operating profit of Rp 228.33 billion, marking a significant increase of nearly 159% y-o-y.
Digital Economy Key to Boost Indonesia’s Competitiveness: Gov’t
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Digital Economy Key to Boost Indonesia’s Competitiveness: Gov’t

 According to Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga, the digital economy calls for collaboration with the private sector.
Generous House Purchase Incentive Won’t Harm State Revenue, Official Says
Business 4 hours ago

Generous House Purchase Incentive Won’t Harm State Revenue, Official Says

 This incentive is necessary to counteract the slowdown in the real estate sector, as consumers tend to postpone their purchases. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

French, British Investors in Talks with Indonesia on Nickel Smelter
1
French, British Investors in Talks with Indonesia on Nickel Smelter
2
Gov’t Mulls Giving Incentives to Electric Car Producers
3
Researcher Predicts Smooth Transfer of Power in 2024
4
South Korean National Arrested in Connection with Immigration Official's Death
5
US Strikes Iran-Linked Sites in Syria in Retaliation For Attacks on US Troops
Opini Title
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED