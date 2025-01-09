Gov't Mulls Letting Freeport Export Copper Concentrates Again

Bambang Ismoyo
January 9, 2025 | 1:15 pm
Fire erupts at Freeport Indonesia's smelter factory in the Java Integrated Industrial Port and Estate (JIIPE) Special Economic Zone (KEK) in Gresik, East Java, accompanied by reports of two loud explosions, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 (Beritasatu.com/Ahmad Rifqi)
Fire erupts at Freeport Indonesia's smelter factory in the Java Integrated Industrial Port and Estate (JIIPE) Special Economic Zone (KEK) in Gresik, East Java, accompanied by reports of two loud explosions, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024 (Beritasatu.com/Ahmad Rifqi)

Jakarta. The government is mulling letting mining giant Freeport Indonesia to export copper concentrates again this year, according to Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

The company has formally submitted a request to be able to start exporting copper concentrates again after its export permit expired on Jan. 1. The government is currently in the process of issuing the document.

"We are discussing this matter with the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs," Bahlil recently said in Jakarta.

"We will soon report the meeting's outcome to Mr. President [Prabowo Subianto]. Whatever the decision is, I'm sure it takes into consideration what will be best for Freeport and this country," Bahlil said.

The export ban was supposed to encourage Freeport to process the mineral in its Gresik smelter in East Java. This way, Indonesia would be able to create more added value from its minerals. However, fire erupted at the smelter last October, just months before the export permit expired. The company had to postpone the facility's operations due to the incident. At the same time, the expired permit has caused the copper concentrates to pile up in Freeport Indonesia's warehouse.

"How long will it take for you [Freeport] to repair the facility that caught on fire? Because all that matters is our country. We must make sure that they stay committed. If not, they will keep on [exporting copper concentrates]," Bahlil told Investor Daily not long ago.

