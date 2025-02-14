Gov’t Offers Free Land to Foreign Countries for Embassies in Nusantara Before 2028

The Jakarta Globe
February 14, 2025 | 12:36 am
SHARE
National Capital Nusantara Authority Head Basuki Hadimuljono, right, speaks during a hearing with the House of Representatives Commission II at the national legislature in Jakarta, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)
National Capital Nusantara Authority Head Basuki Hadimuljono, right, speaks during a hearing with the House of Representatives Commission II at the national legislature in Jakarta, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Nusantara. The National Capital Nusantara Authority is offering free land to foreign governments that establish their embassies in the new capital before 2028.

The offer was made by Basuki Hadimuljono, head of the Nusantara Authority, during a gathering with envoys and representatives from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Spain, Germany, Norway, Japan, and Singapore at the project site in East Kalimantan on Thursday.

"If you build an embassy in the new capital city of Nusantara before 2028, you will receive the land free of charge," Basuki was quoted as saying by Kompas during the Nusantara International Partners Visit event.

Progress of Nusantara’s Development
Basuki explained that the construction of Nusantara has entered its second phase, focusing on parliamentary and judiciary buildings, following the completion of government offices and the new presidential palace.

Advertisement

He added that Nusantara is envisioned as Indonesia’s political and administrative capital, while Jakarta will remain the country’s business and investment hub.

Dutch Ambassador to Indonesia Marc Gerritsen commended the progress of Nusantara’s development, highlighting its focus on sustainability and environmental preservation, according to Kompas.

Nusantara is a flagship project initiated by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, aimed at relocating the central government from the overcrowded and heavily polluted Jakarta. His successor, President Prabowo Subianto, has expressed plans to move his office to Nusantara by August 2028.

Tags:
#Infrastructure
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Trump’s Call With Putin Ends US Efforts to Isolate Russia
News 36 minutes ago

Trump’s Call With Putin Ends US Efforts to Isolate Russia

 The broad agenda was exactly what Putin has long wanted -- Russia and the US sitting down to talk about global issues watched by the rest.
Gov’t Offers Free Land to Foreign Countries for Embassies in Nusantara Before 2028
Business 2 hours ago

Gov’t Offers Free Land to Foreign Countries for Embassies in Nusantara Before 2028

 The offer was made by Basuki Hadimuljono, head of the Nusantara Authority, during a gathering with envoys and foreign guests.
Manpower Minister to Launch Career-Ready Program for School Graduates
Business 3 hours ago

Manpower Minister to Launch Career-Ready Program for School Graduates

 The program will provide soft skills training and industry-specific skills to help recent graduates identify suitable career paths.
KPK Awaits Prabowo’s Report on Electric Car Gifted by Erdogan
News 3 hours ago

KPK Awaits Prabowo’s Report on Electric Car Gifted by Erdogan

 Under Indonesian law, state officials must report valuable gifts received in connection with their positions to the KPK within 30 days.
260 People Including Indonesians Rescued from Virtual Slavery in Myanmar's Online Scam Centers
News 4 hours ago

260 People Including Indonesians Rescued from Virtual Slavery in Myanmar's Online Scam Centers

 The Thai army announced it is coordinating an effort to repatriate some 260 people believed to have been victims of human trafficking.
News Index

Most Popular

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Inks Deal to Build Drone Factory in Indonesia
1
Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Inks Deal to Build Drone Factory in Indonesia
2
Indonesia’s Plan to Stop Rice Import Won’t Last Long, Vietnam Says
3
Coal Exporters Brace for New Pricing Rule as Indonesia Moves to Enforce HBA
4
Over 4,200 Indonesians Marked for Deportation from the US
5
Turkiye’s Erdogan Wants A ‘Balanced’ $10 Billion Trade with Indonesia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED