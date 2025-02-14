Gov’t Offers Free Land to Foreign Countries for Embassies in Nusantara Before 2028

Nusantara. The National Capital Nusantara Authority is offering free land to foreign governments that establish their embassies in the new capital before 2028.

The offer was made by Basuki Hadimuljono, head of the Nusantara Authority, during a gathering with envoys and representatives from the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Spain, Germany, Norway, Japan, and Singapore at the project site in East Kalimantan on Thursday.

"If you build an embassy in the new capital city of Nusantara before 2028, you will receive the land free of charge," Basuki was quoted as saying by Kompas during the Nusantara International Partners Visit event.

Progress of Nusantara’s Development

Basuki explained that the construction of Nusantara has entered its second phase, focusing on parliamentary and judiciary buildings, following the completion of government offices and the new presidential palace.

He added that Nusantara is envisioned as Indonesia’s political and administrative capital, while Jakarta will remain the country’s business and investment hub.

Dutch Ambassador to Indonesia Marc Gerritsen commended the progress of Nusantara’s development, highlighting its focus on sustainability and environmental preservation, according to Kompas.

Nusantara is a flagship project initiated by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, aimed at relocating the central government from the overcrowded and heavily polluted Jakarta. His successor, President Prabowo Subianto, has expressed plans to move his office to Nusantara by August 2028.

