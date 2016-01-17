Gov't Prepares Incentives to Cushion Businesses from Impacts of Minimum Wage Increase

Antara
December 5, 2024 | 1:28 pm
SHARE
Director of Smartclub Operations Emi Nuel berbincang dengan Director of Publik Relations & Communications Matahari Putra Prima Danny Kojongian, saat pembukaan Smartclub di Metropolis Town Square, Tangerang-Banten, Kamis (17/12). PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk (MPPA) meluncurkan lini bisnis grosir modern terbarunya yakni SmartClub. Gerai baru dengan konsep One Stop Buying ini berada di area seluas +/- 9284 m2.
Director of Smartclub Operations Emi Nuel berbincang dengan Director of Publik Relations & Communications Matahari Putra Prima Danny Kojongian, saat pembukaan Smartclub di Metropolis Town Square, Tangerang-Banten, Kamis (17/12). PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk (MPPA) meluncurkan lini bisnis grosir modern terbarunya yakni SmartClub. Gerai baru dengan konsep One Stop Buying ini berada di area seluas +/- 9284 m2.

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is designing various incentives and stimulus measures to support the industrial sector in dealing with the impact of a 6.5 percent increase in the provincial minimum wage (UMP), Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said on Wednesday.

He said discussions are underway to design fiscal support for certain sectors, such as the automotive industry.

“We are discussing various forms of support, incentives, or stimulus that the government will prepare to assist businesses and the industrial sector in facing the impact of the UMP increase,” Agus said.

One of the incentives that has been discussed is the relaxation of the luxury goods tax and the value-added tax borne by the government, which will not only apply to electric vehicles but also to hybrid vehicles.

Advertisement

“We are not only focusing on electric vehicles but also striving to provide incentives for other types of vehicles, including hybrids. This has already been discussed,” explained Agus.

The increase in the minimum wage is considered necessary to improve public purchasing power. The government is also working on preparing stimulus measures to mitigate the impact on industries due to this policy. This stimulus is expected to boost domestic consumption and support economic growth.

“The provincial minimum wage increase is a strategic step to maintain strong public purchasing power,” he added.

According to the Secretary General of the Industry Ministry, Eko Cahyanto, the industrial sector is ready to comply with the minimum wage increase policy and hopes that this policy will create an ecosystem that supports national competitiveness so that Indonesian industries can compete globally.

“We hope that the government’s policy can create an ecosystem that supports growth and the competitiveness of industries at the global level,” he concluded.

This provision of stimulus shows the government’s commitment to ensuring worker welfare while ensuring the sustainability of the business world.

Tags:
#Economic Impacts #Industry
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Has a Plan to Address Jakarta's Air Pollution: Luhut
News 1 hours ago

Prabowo Has a Plan to Address Jakarta's Air Pollution: Luhut

 Luhut, however, did not reveal more details of the government's upcoming strategy to help Jakartans breathe cleaner air.
Gov't Tries to Find Middle Ground Amid 12 Pct VAT Concerns
Business 3 hours ago

Gov't Tries to Find Middle Ground Amid 12 Pct VAT Concerns

 A 12-percent VAT is set to enter into force next month, up from the current 11 percent.
Indonesia Urges Countries to Stop Supplying Arms to Israel
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia Urges Countries to Stop Supplying Arms to Israel

 The US has spent $17.9 billion in military aid to Israel since last October.
12% VAT Could Slash Indonesian GDP by Rp 21 Trillion: Analyst
Business 17 hours ago

12% VAT Could Slash Indonesian GDP by Rp 21 Trillion: Analyst

 This timing of the VAT hike could potentially offset the anticipated boost in public consumption during Ramadan, which falls in March.
Key OPEC+ Members Put off Production Increases amid Slack Crude Prices
Business 17 hours ago

Key OPEC+ Members Put off Production Increases amid Slack Crude Prices

 The plan had been to start gradually restoring 2.2 million barrels per day over the course of 2025.
News Index

Most Popular

Pramono Anung Secures Outright Win in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
1
Pramono Anung Secures Outright Win in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
2
VAT Hike Threatens to Shrink Indonesia's Middle Class Further
3
BMKG Warns of Extreme Weather Risks from Siberian Cold Surge During Year-End Holidays
4
Prabowo Calls for Cutting Overseas Travel to Save $1B from State Budget
5
Gov’t to Enforce 12% VAT on January 1 Despite Public Opposition
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED