Gov't Promises Rp 20 Million Monthly Revenue for Transmigration Participants

Antara
January 10, 2025 | 8:47 am
SHARE
Farmers operate a combine harvester on a paddy field in Baruga District, Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Antara Photo/Andry Denisah)
Farmers operate a combine harvester on a paddy field in Baruga District, Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (Antara Photo/Andry Denisah)

Jakarta. Farmers participating in the government's inter-island migration program can earn around Rp 20 million per family per month,  Transmigration Minister Iftitah Sulaiman Suryanegara said on Thursday.

The transmigration program seeks to relocate farmers from densely populated areas or where farming lands are limited to other islands with untapped agricultural areas to tackle demographic and poverty problems. It was first implemented on a massive scale during the 32-year tenure of Soeharto's presidency. 

The current administration is reviving the program in part to boost agriculture productivity and achieve national self-sufficiency in food.

"We do not want farmers participating in the program to be seen as second-class citizens anymore. They are the backbone of the nation's development," Iftitah was quoted by Antara as saying.

The government promised to equip participants with modern agricultural tools and machinery and provide intensive farming training and management. Each family will receive a house and farming lands to work on.

"This is no longer just a concept, but it has been proven on the ground. With technology and agricultural machinery, young farmers from Aceh to Papua can make a net income of Rp 15 million to Rp 20 million per month," the minister said.

The transmigration program is conducted in collaboration with the Agriculture Ministry, which plans to create 500,000 hectares of new paddy fields in strategic areas  across Indonesia. The ministry has launched the "Food Brigade" program, in which every 200 hectares of land will be managed by 15 trained farmers equipped with modern tools to boost food crop output.

Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman has set an ambitious target for Indonesia's rice production, aiming to reach 32 million tons by 2025 and to stop rice imports starting next year.

The Agriculture Ministry is implementing various strategies, including food estate programs and modern farming practices, to achieve this target.

Tags:
#Agriculture
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Jokowi Congratulates PDI-P on 52nd Anniversary amid Growing Feud
News 1 hours ago

Jokowi Congratulates PDI-P on 52nd Anniversary amid Growing Feud

 However, Jokowi declined to respond when reporters asked if he would send wishes to the party during the occasion.
BRICS Newcomer Indonesia Wants to Cool Down Geoeconomic Rivalry
News 2 hours ago

BRICS Newcomer Indonesia Wants to Cool Down Geoeconomic Rivalry

 The statement also came as the government’s attempt to dismiss worries that its BRICS membership could put Jakarta’s trade ties with the US.
Indonesia's BRICS Membership Faced Initial Domestic Opposition: Sugiono
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia's BRICS Membership Faced Initial Domestic Opposition: Sugiono

 Despite the criticism, the government pressed ahead, securing Indonesia’s full membership in BRICS in just three months.
Bahlil to Lead Downstream Industry Development Task Force
News 3 hours ago

Bahlil to Lead Downstream Industry Development Task Force

 This task force is also in charge of ensuring national energy security.
US Orange Juice and Steel will be on Canada's List for Retaliation if Trump Imposes Tariffs
Business 4 hours ago

US Orange Juice and Steel will be on Canada's List for Retaliation if Trump Imposes Tariffs

 Justin Trudeau said Trump is trying to distract from his threats of stiff tariffs by talking about making Canada the 51st state.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
1
Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
2
Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police
3
Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline
4
New BRICS Member Indonesia Unfazed by Trump’s Tariff Threats
5
Qatar Agrees to Invest in 1 Million Homes in Indonesia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED