NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi. (BTV)

Gov’t Provides Subsidies to Keep Electric Bus Fares Cheap

BY :BTV

NOVEMBER 22, 2022

Jakarta. The government is preparing enormous subsidies for electric bus passengers in the country’s push for electrification in public transport, a senior government official said on Monday night.

State-owned engineering company INKA recently launched several electric buses used by delegates and guests during last week’s G20 Summit in Bali.

Advertisement

Called Merah Putih (red and white), the INKA bus will undergo road trials in other cities like Surabaya and Bandung, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said at BTV studio.

Because electric buses are much more expensive than those with combustion engines, it may result in higher-than-normal fares which could discourage passengers.

“We subsidize the tariffs calculated from the cost of procuring [electric] buses and people’s purchasing power,” he told BTV host Fristian Griec, who made her first appearance in the newly-launched Obrolan Malam (night talks) program.

“For example, if the economical fare is set at Rp 50,000, the passenger needs to pay just Rp 10,000 because we subsidize the rest,” Budi said.

“Now after the Summit is over, we are sending those buses to Surabaya and Bandung. The introductory program will begin as soon as next month.”

He said that the electric bus program will eventually expand to long-range routes between cities and provinces.

“We have proved their durability for long-distance trips because 20 [electric] buses departed from Jakarta to the Summit in Bali without troubles,” he said.

EV Incentives
Budi said the government also provides generous incentives for individual owners of electric vehicles.

“First of all, they don’t have to worry about the odd-even regulation,” Budi said, referring to Jakarta’s traffic restriction rule based on the license plates -- odd numbers on odd dates and even numbers on even dates at a certain period.

Electric cars can travel in restricted areas regardless of dates and the numbers denoted on the license plate.

“Secondly, Jakarta will offer cheaper parking tariffs for EVs,” the minister added.

In addition, the government has slashed taxes on electric vehicles to a rate lower than conventional cars, he said.

“And you know what, the average price of a conventional motorcycle is around Rp 15 million ($945), but in the market today we can buy an electric motorcycle at Rp 14 million or even Rp 12 million.”

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, left, appears in a BTV talk show program hosted by Fristian Girec on November 21, 2022. (BTV)
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, left, appears in a BTV talk show program hosted by Fristian Girec on November 21, 2022. (BTV)

SHARE
TAGS:
#Transportation
KEYWORDS :
Electric Bus
electric vehicles
Budi Karya Sumadi
EV Subsidies
public transportation
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE