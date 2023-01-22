Gov’t Pursues $10b MRT Rail Project Connecting Balaraja, Cikarang

Jakarta. The government is determined to build the commuter rail network known as mass rapid transit connecting the western and eastern suburbs of Greater Jakarta, in addition to the ongoing south-north MRT projects.

Works for the east-west MRT rail stretching 84 kilometers between Cikarang in West Java province and Balaraja in Banten province are expected to commence next year at the latest, Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto said in a press statement released on Saturday.

The “strategic project” is estimated to cost Rp 160 trillion ($10.6 billion) to be funded mostly by Japanese investors. It will go in two phases, beginning with construction works in Jakarta before extending the line to Cikarang in the east and Balaraja in the west, according to the statement.

“A directive from Mr. President mentions that this project must achieve financial closing in 2024 so we need to follow it up,” Airlangga said.

The aerial photo shows the ongoing project of a mass rapid transit (MRT) rail along Gajah Mada street in Jakarta on January 19, 2023. (B Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

The new MRT line will accommodate 1.2 million passengers per day to help ease traffic congestion and reduce oil fuel consumption by commuters who currently rely on private vehicles.

Phase 1 will build a 24.5-kilometer rail between Tomang in West Jakarta and Medan Satria in the capital city’s eastern border with Bekasi, and another 9.2-kilometer rail from Tomang to Kembangan near the border with Banten province.

The Medan Satria-Kembangan line is targeted to become operational in 2031.

It will be extended with a 29.9-kilometer rail from Kembangan to Balaraja and a 20.4-kilometer rail from Medan Satria to Cikarang in phase 2 to bring the completion of the east-west MRT by 2033.