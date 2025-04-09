Gov’t Raises Salary Cap for Subsidized Home Buyers to Rp 13 Million

Antara
April 9, 2025 | 2:50 pm
SHARE
Workers construct houses in Serang, Banten, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Antara Photo/Angga Budhiyanto)
Workers construct houses in Serang, Banten, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Antara Photo/Angga Budhiyanto)

Jakarta. The government has raised the monthly income ceiling for individuals eligible to purchase subsidized homes from Rp 8 million to Rp 13 million ($474 to $771). The move aims to broaden access to affordable housing, particularly in urban areas like Greater Jakarta, where subsidized homes are priced below Rp 200 million ($11,854) and reserved for low-income citizens.

President Prabowo Subianto has set an ambitious goal to construct 3 million homes as part of efforts to address Indonesia’s housing backlog. Of that target, 220,000 units will be built with government subsidies.

Public Housing and Resettlement Minister Maruarar Sirait announced on Wednesday that the income cap for unmarried buyers has also been increased -- from Rp 7 million to Rp 12 million.

To maintain the integrity of the subsidy program, the resale of subsidized homes remains tightly regulated. These rules are designed to prevent speculative trading and ensure the homes reach the low-income families they’re meant to support.

Advertisement

However, under a 2019 government regulation, subsidized home ownership can be transferred under specific conditions:

  1. Inheritance – Property passed on between generations.
  2. Minimum Occupancy – Five years of residence for landed houses or 20 years for subsidized apartments by the original owner.
  3. Relocation – In cases where the owner must move due to improved economic circumstances or work-related transfers.
  4. Repossession – Transfer due to unpaid mortgage installments.

All resale transactions must go through government-appointed banks, and new buyers must still meet the required income eligibility criteria.

Tags:
#Property
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Gov’t Raises Salary Cap for Subsidized Home Buyers to Rp 13 Million
Business 19 minutes ago

Gov’t Raises Salary Cap for Subsidized Home Buyers to Rp 13 Million

 To maintain the integrity of the subsidy program, the resale of subsidized homes remains tightly regulated.
Prabowo, MBZ to Exchange Views on Geoeconomics amid Trump Tariff
Business 58 minutes ago

Prabowo, MBZ to Exchange Views on Geoeconomics amid Trump Tariff

 Trump has decided to slap 32 percent reciprocal tariffs on goods coming from Indonesia, while the UAE's rate stands at 10 percent.Trump
Amman Mineral’s New Smelter Begins Operations, Seeks Export Permit to Ease Supply Glut
Business 2 hours ago

Amman Mineral’s New Smelter Begins Operations, Seeks Export Permit to Ease Supply Glut

 The smelter had successfully produced its first batch of high-purity copper cathodes, with a target annual output of 220,000 tons.
Prabowo Wants to Make Indonesia’s Local Content Policy “More Realistic”
Business 2 hours ago

Prabowo Wants to Make Indonesia’s Local Content Policy “More Realistic”

 Companies have been subject to a policy that requires them to source part of its components domestically.
Pegadaian Digital App Undergoes Maintenance to Improve Services
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Pegadaian Digital App Undergoes Maintenance to Improve Services

 Pegadaian ensures that the customers' personal data and gold balances are safe during the system maintenance.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo on US Tariffs: Indonesia Ready to Talk, Eyes '96 Trade Pact Overhaul
1
Prabowo on US Tariffs: Indonesia Ready to Talk, Eyes '96 Trade Pact Overhaul
2
Indonesian Minister Says Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Defy Economic Logic
3
IDX Braces for A Significant Drop After Eid Holiday as Asia Markets Plunge Over Trump Tariffs
4
Yihong Novatex Workers Regret Participation in Strike that Causes Mass Layoffs
5
Malaysia’s Anwar, Prabowo Meet over Collective ASEAN Response to Trump Tariff
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED