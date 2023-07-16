Sunday, July 16, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Gov’t Reimposes Export Duty after CPO Prices Rebound

Antara
July 15, 2023 | 6:28 pm
SHARE
FILE - A worker harvests palm fruits at a plantation owned by state-run company PTPN in Cianjur, West Java, on Dec. 2, 2018. (Antara Photo)
FILE - A worker harvests palm fruits at a plantation owned by state-run company PTPN in Cianjur, West Java, on Dec. 2, 2018. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. The Trade Ministry will reimpose export duty on crude palm oil after its reference price surged by nearly 6 percent to $791 per ton for the period of July 16 through 31, an official said on Saturday.

According to a finance minister regulation, the price threshold liable to export duty is $680 per ton.

"Based on the existing finance minister regulation, the government will impose a levy of $33 per ton and an export duty of $85 per ton for the period of July 16-31,” Budi Santoso, Trade Ministry’s director of international trade, was quoted by Antara news agency as saying.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest CPO producer, exported 10.6 million tons of palm oil in the first four months of 2023, according to data from the industry association Gapki. 

Advertisement

Palm oil export volume throughout 2022 reached 33.9 million tons.

Monthly palm oil exports in April stood at a mere 2.1 million tons, the lowest since May 2022.

Tags:
#Commodity
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Hundreds of Flights Canceled in Italy during Peak of Tourism Season
News 8 hours ago

Hundreds of Flights Canceled in Italy during Peak of Tourism Season

 The strike by air transport unions came two days following a train strike that paralyzed rail service across Italy.
Gov’t Reimposes Export Duty after CPO Prices Rebound
Business 8 hours ago

Gov’t Reimposes Export Duty after CPO Prices Rebound

 The government will impose a levy of $33 per ton and an export duty of $85 per ton for the period of July 16-31.
Turkiye Shows Interest in Indonesia's New Capital Nusantara
News 10 hours ago

Turkiye Shows Interest in Indonesia's New Capital Nusantara

 According to Turkish senior diplomat Hakan Fidan, Turkiye sees the construction sector as a new area of bilateral cooperation.
APR Makes Strides in Clean Manufacturing
Special Updates 13 hours ago

APR Makes Strides in Clean Manufacturing

 APR reported that it had achieved over 90 percent in its chemical recovery rate.
Pornas Korpri A Momentum to Unite Civil Servants: Gov’t
Special Updates 13 hours ago

Pornas Korpri A Momentum to Unite Civil Servants: Gov’t

 The 16th Pornas Korpri, the sports week event for civil servants, can serve as a momentum to strengthen unity and hone sportsmanship.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Cites Javanese Saying to Warn ASEAN Against Zero-Sum Game Approach
1
Jokowi Cites Javanese Saying to Warn ASEAN Against Zero-Sum Game Approach
2
Tokopedia, GoPay Get Lion’s Share of GoTo IPO Proceeds
3
Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Violates ASEAN Amity Treaty: Blinken
4
Indonesia Obliges Natural Resource Exporters to Keep 30% of Forex Revenues in Local Banks
5
Gov’t Reimposes Export Duty after CPO Prices Rebound
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED