Gov’t Revokes Concessions of 18 Companies Controlling Over Half a Million Hectares of Forest Land

Ricki Putra Harahap
February 4, 2025 | 2:01 am
SHARE
Logs sit on the side of a road leading to the areas of several wood pellet production companies in Pohuwato, Gorontalo province, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Yegar Sahaduta Mangiri)
Logs sit on the side of a road leading to the areas of several wood pellet production companies in Pohuwato, Gorontalo province, Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Yegar Sahaduta Mangiri)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government has revoked forest management licenses from 18 companies that collectively controlled 526,144 hectares of land, Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni announced on Monday.

The decision was made after these companies failed to manage the forests sustainably for the economic benefit of surrounding communities, despite holding concessions for decades, Raja Juli said following a meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the State Palace in Jakarta.

While the minister did not disclose the names of the affected companies, he said that they were granted forest concessions between 1997 and 2010 but failed to demonstrate any concrete commitment to sustainable forestry practices.

“I will soon issue a ministerial decree revoking the forest area management licenses of 18 companies that controlled 526,144 hectares of land from Aceh to Papua,” Raja Juli said.

He added that the government had issued multiple warnings urging these companies to comply with their contractual obligations before President Prabowo decided to take decisive action.

Future Management and Sustainability Goals
The revoked forest areas will be returned to the state and placed under the management of state-owned enterprises, ensuring that the land contributes to sustainable national development programs that benefit the broader population.

The minister said that the decision is crucial to ensuring that Indonesia’s forest areas remain productive assets for the nation, managed with a focus on sustainability and long-term economic benefits.

The move aligns with the government's broader strategy to enhance environmental protection, curb deforestation, and promote responsible land management in Indonesia’s vast forested regions.

Tags:
#Agriculture
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Trump Agrees to Pause Tariffs on Mexico, But Import Taxes Still in Place for Canada and China
Business 52 minutes ago

Trump Agrees to Pause Tariffs on Mexico, But Import Taxes Still in Place for Canada and China

 A senior Canadian official said Canada was not confident it could avoid the looming tariffs as Mexico did.
Gov’t Revokes Concessions of 18 Companies Controlling Over Half a Million Hectares of Forest Land
Business 1 hours ago

Gov’t Revokes Concessions of 18 Companies Controlling Over Half a Million Hectares of Forest Land

 The decision was made after these companies failed to manage the forests sustainably for the economic benefit of surrounding communities.
Shell, BP Face Fuel Shortages at Gas Stations Across Indonesia
Business 5 hours ago

Shell, BP Face Fuel Shortages at Gas Stations Across Indonesia

 Shell Indonesia faces fuel shortages at several gas stations due to procurement and distribution challenges.
Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained
News 5 hours ago

Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained

 The Jakarta Metro Police raided a gay party at a hotel in South Jakarta, detaining 56 individuals and naming three as suspects.
Prabowo Responds to Complaints About Free Nutritious Meals Program, Pledges Improvements
News 5 hours ago

Prabowo Responds to Complaints About Free Nutritious Meals Program, Pledges Improvements

 President Prabowo Subianto addresses complaints about delays and portion sizes in Indonesia's Free Nutritious Meals program.
News Index

Most Popular

Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
1
Many Immigration Officials at Soekarno-Hatta Airport Removed After Chinese Embassy Complaint
2
Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48
3
30 Immigration Officials Removed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Visitors
4
Residents Left Confused as 3-kg Cooking Gas Becomes Scarce
5
Beyoncé Makes History as First Black Woman to Win Best Country Album at Grammys
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED