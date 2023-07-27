Gov’t Still Undecided About Ahok Becoming New Pertamina Boss

Jakarta. The government remains undecided whether former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as “Ahok”, would be the new president director of the state-run oil company Pertamina.

The government is currently reviewing the top brass of Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs), potentially causing a senior leadership shake-up. Rumor has it that Ahok may replace Nicke Widyawati who has been leading Pertamina since 2018. Ahok at present is the president commissioner at Pertamina.

According to Deputy SOE Minister Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, the ministry has not made a consensus as the review is still taking place to this day.

“We regularly review the chief executive officers’ performances. This is nothing out of the ordinary. We would conduct reviews following the shifts in the portfolio or changes in the past years. But we have not made any decision. Although there is always a possibility for executive leadership shake-ups,” Wirjoatmodjo, also known as Tiko, told reporters on the sidelines of an Indonesia-Hong Kong forum in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Advertisement

“No decision has been made [as for Pertamina]. It is still an ongoing process,” Tiko said.

Pertamina reported that it posted a record-high net profit of $3.81 billion last year. This marks an 86 percent increase from the $2.05 billion the company recorded in 2021. Its revenue also jumped 48 percent from $57.5 billion in 2021 to $84.89 billion the following year.

Read More: Inpex, Pertamina Ink Partnership Deal to Manage Masela Gas Block

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: