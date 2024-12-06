Gov't Tries to Find Middle Ground Amid 12 Pct VAT Concerns

Mita Amalia Hapsari
December 6, 2024 | 11:13 am
SHARE
A woman shops at a shopping center in Jakarta on Nov. 22, 2024. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)
A woman shops at a shopping center in Jakarta on Nov. 22, 2024. (Antara Photo/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Jakarta. The government is now trying to find the middle ground following huge backlash to the 12-percent value added tax (VAT) plans, according to President Prabowo's economic advisor Mari Elka Pangestu.

A 12-percent VAT is set to enter into force next month, up from the current 11 percent. The upcoming VAT hike has sparked backlash from experts and public. Lawmaker Mukhamad Misbakhun recently said that the government would proceed with the plan despite the strong public opposition, although the VAT would only apply to luxury goods.

As Indonesia inches closer to the VAT's entry into force, Prabowo consulted with members of the National Economic Council at the State Palace in Jakarta on Thursday. The council's deputy chair Mari Elka told reporters that Prabowo had been putting his thinking cap on to find a middle ground.

"Mr. Prabowo is looking for the best way possible to generate state revenue while also taking into account the private sector and the people's purchasing power. The government will later announce the scheme that [Prabowo has picked] later," Mari told reporters.

Advertisement

"We have agreed to strike the balance by applying the [12-percent] VAT to luxury goods. But the government will announce the details on that."

Calls have been mounting for the government to search for other alternatives to boost the state revenue. Analyst Rizal Taufikurahman warned that the VAT increase from the current 11 percent to 12 percent could slash the country's gross domestic product (GDP) by Rp 21 trillion or $1.3 billion. The Indonesian Affiliate Global Retailers Association (AGRA) is urging lawmakers to pass the overdue asset forfeiture bill, saying that the government would get much more money by seizing the assets lost in corruption.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Has a Plan to Address Jakarta's Air Pollution: Luhut
News 1 hours ago

Prabowo Has a Plan to Address Jakarta's Air Pollution: Luhut

 Luhut, however, did not reveal more details of the government's upcoming strategy to help Jakartans breathe cleaner air.
Gov't Tries to Find Middle Ground Amid 12 Pct VAT Concerns
Business 3 hours ago

Gov't Tries to Find Middle Ground Amid 12 Pct VAT Concerns

 A 12-percent VAT is set to enter into force next month, up from the current 11 percent.
Indonesia Urges Countries to Stop Supplying Arms to Israel
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia Urges Countries to Stop Supplying Arms to Israel

 The US has spent $17.9 billion in military aid to Israel since last October.
12% VAT Could Slash Indonesian GDP by Rp 21 Trillion: Analyst
Business 17 hours ago

12% VAT Could Slash Indonesian GDP by Rp 21 Trillion: Analyst

 This timing of the VAT hike could potentially offset the anticipated boost in public consumption during Ramadan, which falls in March.
Key OPEC+ Members Put off Production Increases amid Slack Crude Prices
Business 17 hours ago

Key OPEC+ Members Put off Production Increases amid Slack Crude Prices

 The plan had been to start gradually restoring 2.2 million barrels per day over the course of 2025.
News Index

Most Popular

Pramono Anung Secures Outright Win in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
1
Pramono Anung Secures Outright Win in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
2
VAT Hike Threatens to Shrink Indonesia's Middle Class Further
3
BMKG Warns of Extreme Weather Risks from Siberian Cold Surge During Year-End Holidays
4
Prabowo Calls for Cutting Overseas Travel to Save $1B from State Budget
5
Gov’t to Enforce 12% VAT on January 1 Despite Public Opposition
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED