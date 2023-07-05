Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Harita Nickel Investors to Receive Rp 1.4T in Dividends 

Investor.id
July 5, 2023 | 6:26 pm
This undated photo shows a nickel processing plant owned by Trimegah Bangun Persada on Obi Island, North Maluku. (Handout)
Jakarta. Trimegah Bangun Persada (NCKL), a nickel mining company also known as Harita Nickel, has announced its plans to distribute Rp 1.4 trillion ($93 million) in dividends to its shareholders. 

This dividend payment amounts to Rp 22.18 per share.

The dividend payout represents 30 percent of Harita Nickel's net profit for the fiscal year 2022, which totaled Rp 4.7 trillion.

Harita Nickel, which operates on Obi Island in North Maluku, conducted its initial public offering in April. In a recent shareholders' meeting, it was agreed upon to distribute dividends equivalent to 30 percent of the company's profits.

"It has been our commitment to pay dividends based on our 2022 results," Chief Executive Officer Roy Afandi said in a public filing on Wednesday.

The list of dividend recipients will be published next week, and the cash payment is scheduled for Aug. 3.

