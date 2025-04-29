Harvey Moeis Loses Appeal, Faces 20 Years in Prison for Massive Tin Corruption

Jakarta. Indonesia’s Supreme Court has rejected the appeal filed by businessman Harvey Moeis, upholding his 20-year prison sentence in a major corruption case linked to the country’s tin trade.

According to the court’s official website, on Tuesday, the ruling was delivered by Chief Justice Dwiarso Budi Santiarto alongside justices Arizon Mega Jaya and Achmad Setyo Pudjoharsoyo on June 25.

Previously, the Jakarta High Court increased Harvey’s sentence from 6.5 years to 20 years in prison, after he was found guilty of corruption and money laundering related to illegal tin trading that caused state losses estimated at Rp 300 trillion (around $18 billion).

Harvey, who is married to actress Sandra Dewi, was also ordered to pay a fine of Rp 1 billion, with an additional eight months’ imprisonment if unpaid, and to return Rp 420 billion in state losses or face an additional 10 years in prison.

The initial corruption court ruling sentenced Moeis to 6.5 years in prison, a decision prosecutors appealed, arguing that the sentence was too lenient given the scale of the damages.

Harvey was nicknamed "Indonesia's dream husband" among netizens due to his handsome appearance, wealth, and the extravagant wedding he shared with Sandra. Harvey and Sandra's nuptial celebration took place at Disneyland Tokyo in November 2016, often romanticized as a fairytale wedding, with the couple portraying the roles of a princess and prince.

The Supreme Court also upheld the 10-year prison sentence for businesswoman Helena Lim for her role in the case. The Jakarta High Court had increased Lim’s sentence from five years to 10 years in February, along with a Rp 1 billion fine or an additional six months’ imprisonment if unpaid.

Lim, who leads Quantum Skyline Exchange, was found guilty of corruption and money laundering tied to the tin trade, and ordered to pay Rp 900 million in compensation.

