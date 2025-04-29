Harvey Moeis Loses Appeal, Faces 20 Years in Prison for Massive Tin Corruption

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
July 1, 2025 | 2:41 pm
SHARE
Harvey Moeis, the defendant in the alleged corruption case involving tin commodity trading in state-owned firm Timah's mining concession areas from 2015-2022, attends a sentencing hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (ANTARA FOTO/Rivan Awal Lingga)
Harvey Moeis, the defendant in the alleged corruption case involving tin commodity trading in state-owned firm Timah's mining concession areas from 2015-2022, attends a sentencing hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (ANTARA FOTO/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s Supreme Court has rejected the appeal filed by businessman Harvey Moeis, upholding his 20-year prison sentence in a major corruption case linked to the country’s tin trade.

According to the court’s official website, on Tuesday, the ruling was delivered by Chief Justice Dwiarso Budi Santiarto alongside justices Arizon Mega Jaya and Achmad Setyo Pudjoharsoyo on June 25.

Previously, the Jakarta High Court increased Harvey’s sentence from 6.5 years to 20 years in prison, after he was found guilty of corruption and money laundering related to illegal tin trading that caused state losses estimated at Rp 300 trillion (around $18 billion).

Harvey, who is married to actress Sandra Dewi, was also ordered to pay a fine of Rp 1 billion, with an additional eight months’ imprisonment if unpaid, and to return Rp 420 billion in state losses or face an additional 10 years in prison.

Advertisement

The initial corruption court ruling sentenced Moeis to 6.5 years in prison, a decision prosecutors appealed, arguing that the sentence was too lenient given the scale of the damages.

Read More:
Prabowo Wants Harsher Sentence on Graft Convicts as Harvey Moeis Gets 6.5 Years

Harvey was nicknamed "Indonesia's dream husband" among netizens due to his handsome appearance, wealth, and the extravagant wedding he shared with Sandra. Harvey and Sandra's nuptial celebration took place at Disneyland Tokyo in November 2016, often romanticized as a fairytale wedding, with the couple portraying the roles of a princess and prince.

The Supreme Court also upheld the 10-year prison sentence for businesswoman Helena Lim for her role in the case. The Jakarta High Court had increased Lim’s sentence from five years to 10 years in February, along with a Rp 1 billion fine or an additional six months’ imprisonment if unpaid.

Lim, who leads Quantum Skyline Exchange, was found guilty of corruption and money laundering tied to the tin trade, and ordered to pay Rp 900 million in compensation.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Harvey Moeis Loses Appeal, Faces 20 Years in Prison for Massive Tin Corruption
Business 1 hours ago

Harvey Moeis Loses Appeal, Faces 20 Years in Prison for Massive Tin Corruption

 Indonesia’s Supreme Court rejects Harvey Moeis’ appeal, upholding his 20-year prison term in a major tin trade corruption case.
Refined Bangka Tin Ex-CEO Suparta Dies During Prison Term for Corruption
News Apr 29, 2025 | 9:25 am

Refined Bangka Tin Ex-CEO Suparta Dies During Prison Term for Corruption

 At the time of his death, Suparta was appealing his conviction to the Supreme Court.

The Latest

Indonesia's AGO to Question Google Staff in Chromebook Corruption Probe
News 52 minutes ago

Indonesia's AGO to Question Google Staff in Chromebook Corruption Probe

 Indonesia’s AGO will question Google Indonesia staff in a corruption probe over a $615M Chromebook procurement by the Education Ministry.
While Footballers Get Rolexes, Muay Thai Champion Gets Cart Parade
News 56 minutes ago

While Footballers Get Rolexes, Muay Thai Champion Gets Cart Parade

 A Muay Thai athlete from Probolinggo Regency, East Java, was paraded around the village in a cart by local residents.
Harvey Moeis Loses Appeal, Faces 20 Years in Prison for Massive Tin Corruption
Business 1 hours ago

Harvey Moeis Loses Appeal, Faces 20 Years in Prison for Massive Tin Corruption

 Indonesia’s Supreme Court rejects Harvey Moeis’ appeal, upholding his 20-year prison term in a major tin trade corruption case.
Police Chief: Preventive Strikes Keep Indonesia Free of Terror Attacks Since 2023
News 2 hours ago

Police Chief: Preventive Strikes Keep Indonesia Free of Terror Attacks Since 2023

 Indonesia has recorded zero terror attacks since 2023, with thousands of ex-militants pledging loyalty as police maintain preventive strikes
Prabowo Hails Polri’s Role in Record Corn Harvest, Nutrition Drive
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo Hails Polri’s Role in Record Corn Harvest, Nutrition Drive

 Prabowo praises the Indonesian police for boosting corn production and supporting the national nutrition program.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium
1
Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium
2
Police Probe Death of Brazilian Climber Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani
3
Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video
4
Prosecutors Ban Nadiem Makarim From Leaving Country as Chromebook Probe Deepens
5
Indonesia Eases Import Rules on 10 Products to Support Industries, Growth
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED