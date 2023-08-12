Honda Unveils Electric Motorcycle EM1 in Indonesian Market

Jakarta. Indonesia’s biggest motorcycle manufacturer Astra Honda Motor (AHM) officially introduced the electric model EM1 at a major auto show in Tangerang on Friday, aiming to tap into the emerging market segment currently dominated by Chinese producers.

The EM1 electric motorcycle is priced at Rp 40 million ($2,600), including the battery, which boasts a capacity of 1.7 kilowatts. The battery's range is estimated at 40 kilometers on a full charge.

Charging the battery is a relatively efficient process, taking three hours to reach 75 percent power and six hours for a complete charge.

"We are excited to announce that starting today, we are accepting orders for the Honda EM1 electric motorcycles. We have established sales and service networks, along with financing options for our customers," AHM's Executive Vice President Thomas Wijaya said during a press briefing at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in Tangerang, Banten.

AHM's President Susumu Mitsuishi hinted at the possibility of mass-producing the EM1 model at the company's assembly plants in Indonesia, with the aim of meeting the demands of local customers "who have long awaited high-quality electric motorcycles".

