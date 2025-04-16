Hotel Operators Blame Government Austerity for Sluggish Sales

Bambang Ismoyo
April 16, 2025 | 11:16 pm
SHARE
A worker makes up the bed at a hotel in Sukaraja Village, North Penajem Paser Regency, East Kalimantan, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Fuad Iqbal)
A worker makes up the bed at a hotel in Sukaraja Village, North Penajem Paser Regency, East Kalimantan, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Fuad Iqbal)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) on Wednesday blamed the government’s ongoing austerity measures for the declining occupancy rates that have plagued the hospitality sector since the beginning of the year.

PHRI Secretary-General Maulana Yusran said that many hotels rely heavily on bookings from government institutions, which contribute between 40 to 60 percent of total revenue for most establishments.

“In some regions, government-related bookings account for up to 80 percent of hotel revenue,” Maulana said in Jakarta. “The government’s efficiency campaign has significantly impacted the hospitality industry, as ministries, state agencies, and even local governments have scaled back public events.”

The impact has been particularly noticeable during the Eid al-Fitr holidays, which are typically a high season for domestic travel and hotel stays. This year, however, many hotels reported much lower occupancy rates compared to last year’s Eid, he added.

Advertisement

According to PHRI estimates, the national hotel occupancy rate fell to around 20 percent last month, down sharply from 40 to 60 percent during the same month in the previous year.

Data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) showed that during the January–February period, the national hotel occupancy rate stood at 37.77 percent, a modest decline of 0.51 percentage points compared to the same period last year.

The hospitality industry has long relied on MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions) activities -- particularly those funded by the government -- as a key revenue stream. However, President Prabowo Subianto’s recently announced cost-cutting drive, aimed at saving over Rp 300 trillion in government spending, has led to strict curbs on non-essential travel, seminars, and meetings by state officials and agencies.

Adding to the sector’s woes, Maulana noted that waning consumer purchasing power has further discouraged travel and leisure spending.

“We’re seeing signs that people are holding back on recreational expenses,” he said.

Tags:
#Property
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

US Stocks Drop as Nvidia Slides and The Fog of Trump's Trade War Thickens
Business 2 hours ago

US Stocks Drop as Nvidia Slides and The Fog of Trump's Trade War Thickens

 WTO said Wednesday it expects tariffs to cause a 0.2 percent decline in the volume of world merchandise trade for 2025.
US Olympic Gold Medalist Jordan Thompson Joins Jakarta Pertamina for Proliga Final Four
News 4 hours ago

US Olympic Gold Medalist Jordan Thompson Joins Jakarta Pertamina for Proliga Final Four

 During her welcome event, fans presented her with flowers and gifts, while countless selfie requests poured in.
Peru's Former First Lady Arrives in Brazil for Asylum to Evade Prison
News 6 hours ago

Peru's Former First Lady Arrives in Brazil for Asylum to Evade Prison

 Most of the presidents who governed Peru since 2001 have faced legal problems due to their connections with Odebrecht.
EU Admits to Rushing Palm Oil Deforestation Law, Simplification Underway 
Business 7 hours ago

EU Admits to Rushing Palm Oil Deforestation Law, Simplification Underway 

 Aside from a postponement, work is underway to simplify EU's anti-deforestation regulation which will affect Indonesia's palm oil exports.
Hotel Operators Blame Government Austerity for Sluggish Sales
Business 7 hours ago

Hotel Operators Blame Government Austerity for Sluggish Sales

 Adding to the sector’s woes, Maulana noted that waning consumer purchasing power has further discouraged travel and leisure spending.
News Index

Most Popular

Trump’s Tariffs Hit Hard: Americans Pay the Price
1
Trump’s Tariffs Hit Hard: Americans Pay the Price
2
‘We Might Lose Our Customers’: Gov’t Told to Cut Palm Oil Export Duty as US Tariff Looms
3
Indonesian Students in the US Urged to Manage Social Media Carefully
4
Indonesia Seeks Concrete Outcomes from Upcoming Trade Talks with US
5
Russian Tourist Sneaks onto Freight Train in Sumatra for YouTube Content, Sparks Investigation
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED