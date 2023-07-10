Monday, July 10, 2023
House Confirms Agusman, Hasan Fawzi as OJK Commissioners

Prisma Ardianto
July 10, 2023 | 7:34 pm
Agusman, a former senior official at the central bank Bank Indonesia, officially became the executive director of OJK’s supervisory board for financing, venture capital, and micro-financing services. (B1 Photo/Prisma Adrianto)
Jakarta. The House of Representatives has selected Agusman and Hasan Fawzi to fill two key posts as commissioners at the Financial Services Authority, or OJK, for the 2023-2028 term, a lawmaker said on Monday.

Agusman, a former senior official at the central bank Bank Indonesia, officially became the executive director of OJK’s supervisory board for financing, venture capital, and micro-financing services. Hasan Fawzi will lead the OJK’s supervisory board for financial sector innovation, digital financial, and crypto assets.

According to the House Commission XI deputy chair Dolfie, the legislative body reached a consensus after doing a fit-and-proper-test on the four contenders that President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo had nominated. They also made a decision after an internal meeting.

“We have chosen Mr. Agusman and Mr. Hasan Fawzi,” Dolfie told reporters in Jakarta on Monday.

The House said they hoped the newly appointed commissioners could embrace great governance and market conduct while driving industry growth and protecting the consumers.

Agusman was formerly the executive director and head of the internal audit at Bank Indonesia. He was going up against Adi Budiarso,  the head of the financial sector policy center at the Finance Ministry.

Hasan Fawzi once assumed a director post at the Indonesian Stock Exchange in 2018. Hasan was competing with Bank Indonesia’s spokesperson Erwin Haryono.

