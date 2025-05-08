House to Appoint New Central Bank Deputy Governor Next Week

Arnoldus Kristianus
June 25, 2025 | 11:32 pm
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo (third from left) and his deputies attend a press conference at the central bank's office in Jakarta on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (Investor Daily/Arnoldus Kristianus)
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo (third from left) and his deputies attend a press conference at the central bank's office in Jakarta on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (Investor Daily/Arnoldus Kristianus)

Jakarta. The House of Representatives is set to conduct a fit-and-proper test next week to select a new Deputy Governor of Bank Indonesia (BI), the country’s central bank. The selection process will conclude with an official announcement on July 2, lawmakers confirmed on Wednesday.

“The selection will take place on July 1 and 2. A decision will be made on the second day and then presented at the House plenary session,” said Fauzi Amro, Deputy Chairman of Commission XI, which oversees finance and banking.

KPK Defends Slow Progress in Bank Indonesia CSR Graft Probe

President Prabowo Subianto has nominated two candidates: Dicki Kartikoyono, currently the Head of BI’s Payment System Policy Department, and Ricki Perdana Gozali, the Head of BI’s Jakarta Representative Office.

One of them will succeed Deputy Governor Doni Primanto Joewono, who is approaching retirement.

“Both candidates have impressive resumes. Hopefully, they’re even better in person,” Fauzi said.

Current Board of Governors at Bank Indonesia:

  • Governor: Perry Warjiyo
  • Senior Deputy Governor: Destry Damayanti
  • Deputy Governor: Doni Primanto Joewono (outgoing)
  • Deputy Governor: Juda Agung
  • Deputy Governor: Aida S. Budiman
  • Deputy Governor: Filianingsih Hendarta

In addition to the central bank selection, the House will soon begin the selection process for a new Deputy Chairman of the Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS). The president has nominated Doddy Zulverdi, currently a BI Assistant Governor, and Farid Azhar Nasution, a member of the LPS Supervisory Board, for the role.

