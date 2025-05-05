Hundreds Laid Off in Bekasi as Sanken, Yamaha Shut Down Plants

Bekasi, W. Java. Hundreds of workers across various industries in Bekasi regency, West Java, have lost their jobs as a wave of layoffs continues into early July 2025, according to data from the Bekasi Manpower Agency.

Nur Hidayah Setyowati, Secretary of the Bekasi Manpower Agency, said Sanken Indonesia informed the agency early this year of its plan to shut down operations, with all production ceasing by June 2025 after efforts to find a buyer failed.

“Sanken tried everything, including seeking investors to buy the company, but they were unsuccessful, so they decided to close operations,” Nur Hidayah told Beritasatu on Friday.

She said the closure was unrelated to Bekasi’s annual minimum wage increases. “We confirm that the closures of Sanken, Yamaha, and Tokai Kagu have nothing to do with the 6.5 percent increase in the minimum wage. In fact, these companies paid fair wages and provided severance compensation above the legal requirements,” she said.

Separately, Fuad Hasan, Head of Industrial Relations at the Bekasi Manpower Agency, said most layoffs occurred in the manufacturing sector, particularly in electronics and automotive companies located in the MM2100 industrial area.

“The sector most affected is manufacturing, especially companies undergoing efficiency measures, relocation, or factory closures,” Fuad said.

The local unit of Japan's Sanken reported one of the highest layoff numbers, terminating 451 workers, 447 permanent and four contract workers. Layoff notices were issued on April 8, 2025, and became effective on July 1, 2025.

Fuad explained that the layoffs were conducted through discussions between the company and employees, with Sanken organizing training programs for affected workers, including entrepreneurship, digital marketing, basic Japanese, and small business training, such as meatball production.

“The company also created a worker database according to their skills and recommended them to vendors, customers, or similar companies,” Fuad added.

Yamaha Musik Produk Asia previously closed its factory in March 2025, laying off around 200 employees, while Tokai Kagu laid off around 180 workers due to efficiency measures.

The Bekasi Manpower Agency continues to facilitate dispute resolution processes, prioritizing bipartite negotiations before moving to tripartite mediation when necessary. “Many cases have been resolved amicably,” Fuad said.

In response to the spike in layoffs, the agency has prepared several strategic measures, including vocational training aligned with industry needs, support for new entrepreneurs, and partnerships with companies and training institutions.

“Our focus is not only on recording the number of layoffs but also on opening new opportunities so workers can recover and regain their livelihoods,” Fuad said.

