Hundreds Laid Off in Bekasi as Sanken, Yamaha Shut Down Plants

Eka Jaya Saputra
July 4, 2025 | 8:08 pm
SHARE
Hundreds of PT Sanken Indonesia workers bid farewell after the company announced its factory closure in the MM2100 Industrial Area, Bekasi, in June 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Eka Jaya Saputra)
Hundreds of PT Sanken Indonesia workers bid farewell after the company announced its factory closure in the MM2100 Industrial Area, Bekasi, in June 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Eka Jaya Saputra)

Bekasi, W. Java. Hundreds of workers across various industries in Bekasi regency, West Java, have lost their jobs as a wave of layoffs continues into early July 2025, according to data from the Bekasi Manpower Agency.

Nur Hidayah Setyowati, Secretary of the Bekasi Manpower Agency, said Sanken Indonesia informed the agency early this year of its plan to shut down operations, with all production ceasing by June 2025 after efforts to find a buyer failed.

“Sanken tried everything, including seeking investors to buy the company, but they were unsuccessful, so they decided to close operations,” Nur Hidayah told Beritasatu on Friday.

She said the closure was unrelated to Bekasi’s annual minimum wage increases. “We confirm that the closures of Sanken, Yamaha, and Tokai Kagu have nothing to do with the 6.5 percent increase in the minimum wage. In fact, these companies paid fair wages and provided severance compensation above the legal requirements,” she said.

Advertisement

Separately, Fuad Hasan, Head of Industrial Relations at the Bekasi Manpower Agency, said most layoffs occurred in the manufacturing sector, particularly in electronics and automotive companies located in the MM2100 industrial area.

“The sector most affected is manufacturing, especially companies undergoing efficiency measures, relocation, or factory closures,” Fuad said.

Read More:
Over 450 Workers at Sanken Indonesia Face Imminent Layoffs

The local unit of Japan's Sanken reported one of the highest layoff numbers, terminating 451 workers, 447 permanent and four contract workers. Layoff notices were issued on April 8, 2025, and became effective on July 1, 2025.

Fuad explained that the layoffs were conducted through discussions between the company and employees, with Sanken organizing training programs for affected workers, including entrepreneurship, digital marketing, basic Japanese, and small business training, such as meatball production.

“The company also created a worker database according to their skills and recommended them to vendors, customers, or similar companies,” Fuad added.

Yamaha Musik Produk Asia previously closed its factory in March 2025, laying off around 200 employees, while Tokai Kagu laid off around 180 workers due to efficiency measures. 

Read More:
Manufacturing Slump Deepens as Indonesia’s PMI Drops to 46.9

The Bekasi Manpower Agency continues to facilitate dispute resolution processes, prioritizing bipartite negotiations before moving to tripartite mediation when necessary. “Many cases have been resolved amicably,” Fuad said.

In response to the spike in layoffs, the agency has prepared several strategic measures, including vocational training aligned with industry needs, support for new entrepreneurs, and partnerships with companies and training institutions.

“Our focus is not only on recording the number of layoffs but also on opening new opportunities so workers can recover and regain their livelihoods,” Fuad said.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Hundreds Laid Off in Bekasi as Sanken, Yamaha Shut Down Plants
Business 34 minutes ago

Hundreds Laid Off in Bekasi as Sanken, Yamaha Shut Down Plants

 Hundreds lose jobs in Bekasi as factory closures, including Sanken and Yamaha, trigger mass layoffs across the manufacturing sector.
No Mass Layoffs: Bali Governor Debunks Tourism Sector Rumors
News Jul 1, 2025 | 6:13 pm

No Mass Layoffs: Bali Governor Debunks Tourism Sector Rumors

 Bali Governor I Wayan Koster has emphasized that the tourism sector in Bali remains vibrant.
Pushing, Shoving, and Fainting as 25,000 Job Seekers Crowd Bekasi Job Fair
News May 28, 2025 | 4:25 pm

Pushing, Shoving, and Fainting as 25,000 Job Seekers Crowd Bekasi Job Fair

 Tens of thousands flood Bekasi Job Fair, with pushing and fainting reported as 25,000 vie for 2,500 available jobs under chaotic conditions.
Indonesia Sees 70,000 Layoffs in Four Months: Labor Party
News May 28, 2025 | 3:01 pm

Indonesia Sees 70,000 Layoffs in Four Months: Labor Party

 70,000 workers laid off since Jan 2025, unions say. Labor Party urges task force as protests loom over growing job crisis.
Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says
Business May 20, 2025 | 10:51 am

Trump’s Tariffs Could Trigger Mass Layoffs in Indonesia, INDEF Says

 Indonesia may see mass layoffs in coming months as US tariffs and global trade tensions squeeze manufacturing and export sectors.
AI Takeover? Microsoft Lays Off 6,000 Employees, Shifts Focus to AI
Business May 14, 2025 | 2:15 pm

AI Takeover? Microsoft Lays Off 6,000 Employees, Shifts Focus to AI

 Microsoft lays off 6,000 workers as part of a broader shift towards AI investments and restructuring.
Panasonic Layoffs Don't Affect Indonesia's Operations, Industry Ministry Says
Business May 12, 2025 | 8:56 pm

Panasonic Layoffs Don't Affect Indonesia's Operations, Industry Ministry Says

 Panasonic's global job cuts won't affect its Indonesian operations, with the country remaining a key production hub in Southeast Asia.
Indonesia’s Media Hit by Layoffs, Ad Slump, and Rise of Fast Journalism
News May 9, 2025 | 5:20 pm

Indonesia’s Media Hit by Layoffs, Ad Slump, and Rise of Fast Journalism

 Indonesia’s media layoffs top 1,200 amid AI disruption, declining print, and fading public support for quality journalism.
Analyst Blames Gov't for Mass Layoffs in Indonesian Media Outlets
News May 9, 2025 | 9:35 am

Analyst Blames Gov't for Mass Layoffs in Indonesian Media Outlets

 Analyst Trubus Rahardiansah said the government should consider exempting news outlets from having to pay taxes.
Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year
Business May 5, 2025 | 2:05 pm

Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year

 The largest number of layoffs in the past five years occurred in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting 386,877 workers.

The Latest

Hundreds Laid Off in Bekasi as Sanken, Yamaha Shut Down Plants
Business 34 minutes ago

Hundreds Laid Off in Bekasi as Sanken, Yamaha Shut Down Plants

 Hundreds lose jobs in Bekasi as factory closures, including Sanken and Yamaha, trigger mass layoffs across the manufacturing sector.
Malaysian National Among Missing After Ferry Sinks in Bali Strait
News 2 hours ago

Malaysian National Among Missing After Ferry Sinks in Bali Strait

 Malaysian national Fauzey Bin Awang is among those missing after the KMP Tunu Pratama Jaya ferry sank in the Bali Strait.
Mt. Semeru Hikers Now Required to Wear RFID Trackers for Safety
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Mt. Semeru Hikers Now Required to Wear RFID Trackers for Safety

 Mt. Semeru hikers must now wear RFID trackers for safety, following a Brazilian hiker’s death on Mt. Rinjani and search challenges.
Junior Prosecutor Drowns in Asahan River While Chasing Corruption Suspect
News 2 hours ago

Junior Prosecutor Drowns in Asahan River While Chasing Corruption Suspect

 The suspect nearly drowned but was rescued and is now in custody at the district attorney’s office for questioning.
Barito Renewables Inaugurates Five Star Energy Geothermal Projects
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Barito Renewables Inaugurates Five Star Energy Geothermal Projects

 Barito Renewables Energy (BREN) inaugurates five geothermal power plant projects by its subsidiary, Star Energy Geothermal.
News Index

Most Popular

Manufacturing Slump Deepens as Indonesia’s PMI Drops to 46.9
1
Manufacturing Slump Deepens as Indonesia’s PMI Drops to 46.9
2
Indonesia Awaits US Feedback on Tariff as Washington Deals with Trump's Big Bill
3
Indonesia Aims for More Competitive US Tariffs than Vietnam’s 20% Deal
4
Indonesia Offers $34 Billion in US Imports to Secure Tariff Relief
5
Indonesia’s History Rewrite Project to Omit 1998 Mass Rapes Despite TGPF Findings
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED