Sunday, August 6, 2023
IDX Market Capitalization Slips to Sub-Rp10,000T Mark

Indah Handayani
August 6, 2023 | 3:58 pm
Two men stand at IDX Main Hall in Jakarta. (Photo: Mohammad Defrizal)
Two men stand at IDX Main Hall in Jakarta. (Photo: Mohammad Defrizal)

Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) witnessed a decrease in its market capitalization, dipping below the Rp 10,000 trillion ($658.5 billion) threshold during the previous week, as the composite share price index also experienced a 0.7 percent decline.

Based on data from the IDX, the market capitalization stood at Rp 9,967 trillion following the trading period spanning from July 31 to August 4, as opposed to the previous week's figure of Rp 10,022 trillion.

Despite this minor decline in market capitalization, the daily transaction value on the IDX showed a notable increase of 15.63 percent, averaging Rp 11.63 trillion during the same week. Additionally, the transaction volume surged by 37.29 percent to reach 22.5 billion shares.

In terms of foreign investor activity on the IDX, there was a higher number of sellers compared to buyers, resulting in a net selling value of Rp 469 billion. However, the overall transactions for the year still reported a net buying value of Rp 23.35 trillion year-to-date.

