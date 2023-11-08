Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

IDX Membership Surpasses 900

Indah Handayani
November 8, 2023 | 2:26 pm
SHARE
The main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta. (Jakarta Globe)
The main hall of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) in Jakarta. (Jakarta Globe)

Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) marked a significant milestone as the number of listed companies exceeded 900 on Wednesday, following a record number of new membership since the start of the year.

Mastersystem Infotama, a technology company, achieved the distinction of becoming IDX's 900th member, and later in the day, pharmaceutical product distributor Ikapharmindo Putramas was officially listed on the exchange.

"The growing number of listed companies, now surpassing 900, reflects the confidence of business management and owners in the Indonesian capital market as their trusted platform for raising funds," IDX President Director Iman Rachman said in a statement.

Iman credited this achievement to strengthened collaborations between the IDX and key stakeholders, including the Financial Services Authority (OJK), underwriters, consulting firms, business associations, and retail investors.

Advertisement

Since January, 77 companies have joined the IDX, marking the highest number of new members in a single year, collectively raising Rp 54.3 trillion in fresh capital.

Out of the 901 IDX members, 71.4 percent are headquartered in Jakarta, 8.3 percent in West Java, and 7.7 percent in Banten.

According to IDX data, an additional 27 companies are in the process of preparing for an initial public offering to join the exchange.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Former Minister Johnny Plate Sentenced to 15 Years for Corruption
News 50 minutes ago

Former Minister Johnny Plate Sentenced to 15 Years for Corruption

 The court also ordered Johnny to repay Rp 15.5 billion ($988,000) of the embezzled funds and imposed a fine of Rp 1 billion.
IDX Membership Surpasses 900
Business 3 hours ago

IDX Membership Surpasses 900

 According to IDX data, an additional 27 companies are in the process of preparing for an initial public offering to join the exchange.
Biden to Host Jokowi at White House Nov. 13
News 6 hours ago

Biden to Host Jokowi at White House Nov. 13

 The two leaders will discuss continuing the clean energy transition, advancing economic prosperity, and promoting peace in the region.
Air Supply to Perform in Solo Next Month
Lifestyle 8 hours ago

Air Supply to Perform in Solo Next Month

 Australian soft rock duo Air Supply is set to perform at Muhammadiyah University Auditorium in Solo, Central Java, on Dec. 1, 2023.
BNI Ready to Build New Capital Nusantara’s Financial Ecosystem
Special Updates 12 hours ago

BNI Ready to Build New Capital Nusantara’s Financial Ecosystem

 BNI has launched a multifunction card that facilitates the project’s workers in making transactions in Nusantara.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

New Law Allows Military's Return to Civilian Positions
1
New Law Allows Military's Return to Civilian Positions
2
PDI-P Asks Jokowi's Son-in-Law to Leave for Supporting Prabowo
3
Indonesia Joins Money Laundering Watchdog FATF
4
Jokowi's Brother-in-Law Removed as Constitutional Court Chief Justice
5
Presidential Candidate Age Limit to Go Retrial Following Court Controversy
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED