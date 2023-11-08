IDX Membership Surpasses 900

Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) marked a significant milestone as the number of listed companies exceeded 900 on Wednesday, following a record number of new membership since the start of the year.

Mastersystem Infotama, a technology company, achieved the distinction of becoming IDX's 900th member, and later in the day, pharmaceutical product distributor Ikapharmindo Putramas was officially listed on the exchange.

"The growing number of listed companies, now surpassing 900, reflects the confidence of business management and owners in the Indonesian capital market as their trusted platform for raising funds," IDX President Director Iman Rachman said in a statement.

Iman credited this achievement to strengthened collaborations between the IDX and key stakeholders, including the Financial Services Authority (OJK), underwriters, consulting firms, business associations, and retail investors.

Advertisement

Since January, 77 companies have joined the IDX, marking the highest number of new members in a single year, collectively raising Rp 54.3 trillion in fresh capital.

Out of the 901 IDX members, 71.4 percent are headquartered in Jakarta, 8.3 percent in West Java, and 7.7 percent in Banten.

According to IDX data, an additional 27 companies are in the process of preparing for an initial public offering to join the exchange.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: