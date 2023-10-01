Sunday, October 1, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

IDX Poised to Break Membership Record

Indah Handayani
October 1, 2023 | 12:57 am
SHARE
A woman walks past market data screens at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta, July 4, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)
A woman walks past market data screens at the Indonesia Stock Exchange building in Jakarta, July 4, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is on the verge of surpassing its own record for new members next week, with two companies gearing up for initial public offerings (IPOs) to become the 67th and 68th members of the IDX this year alone.

"This will exceed the previous record for new members in a year, a record that has stood since 1990, which saw 66 new members join," I Gede Nyoman Yetna, Director of Company Assessment at IDX, said on Saturday.

He also indicated that the new record is likely to expand further since there are currently 26 companies in the IDX pipeline preparing for IPOs in the fourth quarter of this year. The IDX currently boasts more than 850 members.

"Historically, the number of companies planning IPOs experiences significant growth during the fourth quarter," Nyoman noted.

Advertisement

In the nine months ending in September, 66 companies were listed on the IDX, collectively raising Rp 49.4 trillion ($3.2 billion) in IPO proceeds.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

IDX Poised to Break Membership Record
Business 6 hours ago

IDX Poised to Break Membership Record

 The IDX currently boasts more than 850 members.
Who is to Blame for Looming Shutdown in the US?
News 7 hours ago

Who is to Blame for Looming Shutdown in the US?

 After all, it's House Republicans who have been paralyzed by their inability to pass a funding package.
Jakarta Implements Higher Parking Tariffs for Vehicles Skipping Emission Tests
News 8 hours ago

Jakarta Implements Higher Parking Tariffs for Vehicles Skipping Emission Tests

 This policy acts as a disincentive to high-carbon emitting vehicles, which are blamed for worsening air quality in Jakarta.
PDI-P Confirms Prabowo's Request for Gibran as Running Mate
News 8 hours ago

PDI-P Confirms Prabowo's Request for Gibran as Running Mate

 Gibran won’t be able to meet the minimum age for a vice presidential candidate of 35 years old by the time the election is held on Feb. 14.
77 Indonesians Could Be Spared Death Penalty in Malaysia
News Sep 30, 2023 | 2:21 am

77 Indonesians Could Be Spared Death Penalty in Malaysia

 Malaysia recently decided to scrap the mandatory death penalty for a range of serious crimes, including drug trafficking and murder.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

KPK Discovers Firearms, Multinational Currency Stash at Agriculture Minister's Residence
1
KPK Discovers Firearms, Multinational Currency Stash at Agriculture Minister's Residence
2
77 Indonesians Could Be Spared Death Penalty in Malaysia
3
Indonesia Says No One Brings Up Papua Issue at Recent UNGA Forum
4
Jakarta Government Suspends Operations of 4 Coal-Burning Factories
5
Jokowi to Attend ASEAN-GCC Summit in Saudi Next Month
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED