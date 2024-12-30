IDX Reports Fewer IPOs in 2024

Rama Sukarta
December 30, 2024 | 3:04 pm
A worker passes by a stock monitor at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in Jakarta, on Sept. 25, 2024. (Beritasatu Photo/David Gita Roza)
A worker passes by a stock monitor at the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in Jakarta, on Sept. 25, 2024. (Beritasatu Photo/David Gita Roza)

Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) hosted 41 initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2024, bringing the total number of listed companies to 943. This figure represents a significant drop from the record 79 IPOs conducted in 2023.

Despite the decline in the number of IPOs, IDX CEO Iman Rachman said on Monday that the total amount of funds raised through IPOs remains substantial. Notably, Adaro Andalan Indonesia (AADI), a new IDX member, raised nearly Rp 40 trillion ($2.47 billion) during its IPO, marking one of the year's most significant offerings.

"We recorded fewer IPOs this year, but 21 other companies are already in our IPO pipeline for the near future," Iman said.

According to data from the Financial Services Authority (OJK), IDX members raised a total of Rp 251 trillion ($15 billion) in fresh capital this year, exceeding the initial target of Rp 200 trillion.

Meanwhile, the younger generation continues to dominate Indonesia's capital market investor base. Individuals aged 30 years or younger account for 54.92 percent of the 14.8 million individual investors, according to Aditya Jayaantara, a deputy at the OJK responsible for overseeing capital market investments.

#Stock
