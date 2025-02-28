IDX Signals Delisting of Sritex After Bankruptcy Ruling

Monique Handa Shafira
February 28, 2025 | 5:03 pm
SHARE
Workers leave the production area of the textile company Sri Rejeki Isman, or Sritex, in Sukoharjo, Central Java, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Mohammad Ayudha)
Workers leave the production area of the textile company Sri Rejeki Isman, or Sritex, in Sukoharjo, Central Java, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. (Antara Photo/Mohammad Ayudha)

Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) has indicated it will delist shares of textile giant Sri Rejeki Isman, also known as Sritex (IDX: SRIL), following the company’s announcement of a permanent shutdown effective March 1. The closure has triggered mass layoffs, affecting thousands of workers.

IDX’s Director of Corporate Valuation, I Gede Nyoman Yetna, said the exchange had met with Sritex management to confirm the decision. 

“We are awaiting the necessary documentation, including details on a potential buyback. Any delisting process must comply with existing regulations, including a mandatory buyback obligation for any company exiting the exchange,” Nyoman said at IDX’s main hall in Jakarta on Friday.

Read More:
Sritex, Indonesia’s Largest Textile Firm, to Shut Down Factories on Saturday
Advertisement

IDX had already flagged the potential delisting of Sritex on May 18, 2022, after its shares were suspended across all trading platforms for 12 months. 

Sritex shares reached an all-time high of Rp 497 on July 30, 2015. In its last trading session on May 18, 2021, the stock plunged to Rp 146.

Under IDX rules, a company may be delisted if it faces severe financial or legal difficulties that significantly impact its business viability. If a firm fails to demonstrate a credible recovery plan, delisting becomes inevitable.

On Thursday, thousands of Sritex employees began packing up their belongings following a bankruptcy ruling by Indonesia’s Supreme Court. The decision sealed the fate of one of Indonesia’s largest textile manufacturers, marking the end of its operations after years of financial struggles.

Tags:
#Corporate News #Stock
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Jakarta Composite Index Plunges 3.3 Pct on Trade War Worries, All Sectors in the Red
Business 39 minutes ago

Jakarta Composite Index Plunges 3.3 Pct on Trade War Worries, All Sectors in the Red

 The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI), tumbled 214.85 points, or 3.31 percent, to close at 6,270.60 on Friday.
IDX Signals Delisting of Sritex After Bankruptcy Ruling
Business 60 minutes ago

IDX Signals Delisting of Sritex After Bankruptcy Ruling

 The IDX has indicated it will delist shares of textile giant Sritex (SRIL), following its permanent shutdown effective March 1.
Prabowo to Hold Local Leaders’ Military Retreat Again in 2026
News 1 hours ago

Prabowo to Hold Local Leaders’ Military Retreat Again in 2026

 Prabowo wants to hold another local leaders' retreat at the Magelang Military Academy next year, deputy minister Bima Arya says.
Supreme Court Increases Ex-Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan’s Jail Sentence to 13 Years
News 2 hours ago

Supreme Court Increases Ex-Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan’s Jail Sentence to 13 Years

 The latest verdict contrasts sharply with a previous Supreme Court ruling in a separate corruption case, in which Karen was acquitted.
India and EU Agree to Conclude Free Trade Agreement This Year
Business 2 hours ago

India and EU Agree to Conclude Free Trade Agreement This Year

 Ursula von der Leyen said the free trade agreement between the EU and India "would be the largest deal of this kind anywhere in the world.”
News Index

Most Popular

Qatar to Build 1 Million Apartments in Indonesia Starting April 2025
1
Qatar to Build 1 Million Apartments in Indonesia Starting April 2025
2
Review: 'Legends of the Condor Heroes' Has a Faster-Than-Light Pace
3
AGO Investigates Oil Tycoon Riza Chalid in $11.9 Billion Pertamina Corruption Scandal
4
Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad Visits Jokowi in Solo
5
AGO Suspects Pertamax Was Blended with Fuel of Lower Quality Than Pertalite
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED