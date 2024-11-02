IDX Slips as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of US Presidential Election

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
November 2, 2024 | 11:04 am
SHARE
A broker monitors stock movements at a securities firm in Jakarta on Wednesday. The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dipped slightly by 2.64 points (0.03 percent) to 7,829.1 at the close of trading on Sept. 18, 2024. Investor Daily/David Gita Roza
A broker monitors stock movements at a securities firm in Jakarta on Wednesday. The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dipped slightly by 2.64 points (0.03 percent) to 7,829.1 at the close of trading on Sept. 18, 2024. Investor Daily/David Gita Roza

Jakarta. Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) saw its market capitalization fall by 2.23 percent this past week, dropping to Rp12,601 trillion from Rp12,888 trillion as of Nov. 1. The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) also decreased by 2.46 percent, closing at 7,505.257, driven by global market turbulence and disappointing earnings from major tech companies Microsoft and Meta.

Analysts noted that the US presidential election on Nov. 5 has contributed to investor caution. "Investor sentiment was dampened not only by weak outlooks from major tech firms but also by key economic data, such as the PCE price index, which the Federal Reserve closely monitors as an inflation gauge,” NH Korindo Sekuritas stated in its November 1 report. The report highlighted a year-over-year slowdown in the index’s increase to 2.1 percent in September.

Additional data showed core PCE inflation rising by 2.7 percent, slightly above expectations. Initial jobless claims fell to 216,000 from 228,000, and personal spending rose by 0.5 percent in September, signaling a resilient US economy despite ongoing inflation pressures. 

These indicators have fueled speculation that the Fed will implement another 25 basis point rate cut in its November 17-18 meeting. However, there is also a possibility the Fed may pause rate cuts at its December 2024 meeting. 

Advertisement

The IDX's average daily transaction value also declined by 5.4 percent to Rp11.31 trillion, down from Rp11.96 trillion the previous week. Foreign investors recorded a net sell of Rp114.90 billion, though they maintain a net buy of Rp38.254 trillion year-to-date.

Meanwhile, Wall Street saw a slight recovery, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq all posting gains after a sharp drop the previous day.

Tags:
#Stock
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP
News 12 hours ago

Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP

 Foreign nationals with ITAS and ITAP can now use autogates at Soekarno-Hatta and Ngurah Rai airports, speeding up immigration.
Police Bust International Online Gambling Ring Run by Chinese National
News 13 hours ago

Police Bust International Online Gambling Ring Run by Chinese National

 The National Police uncovered an international online gambling network, arresting seven suspects, including a Chinese national.
IDX Slips as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of US Presidential Election
Business 15 hours ago

IDX Slips as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of US Presidential Election

 Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) saw its market capitalization fall by 2.23 percent this past week. The JCI also decreased by 2.46 percent,
Israel Airstrikes Claim Dozens of Lives in Lebanon and Gaza
News 16 hours ago

Israel Airstrikes Claim Dozens of Lives in Lebanon and Gaza

 Israel launched a series of heavy airstrikes across northeastern Lebanon’s rural villages on Friday
Deaths of 10 Newborns Shake Millions' Trust in Turkey's Healthcare System
News 17 hours ago

Deaths of 10 Newborns Shake Millions' Trust in Turkey's Healthcare System

 In one transcript, a nurse and a doctor talk about how they mishandled the treatment of a baby and agreed to fake the hospital records.
News Index

Most Popular

iPhone 16 Now Impossible to Find Online in Indonesia Following Sales Ban
1
iPhone 16 Now Impossible to Find Online in Indonesia Following Sales Ban
2
Online Gambling Office Raided by Jakarta Police, Staff from Communications Ministry Implicated
3
Eight Dead After Fire Engulfs Cooking Oil Factory in Bekasi
4
Ex Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi Begins Role as UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy
5
Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED