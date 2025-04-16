IDX Studies Longer Trading Hours, Emulates NYSE’s 24-Hour Market Plan

Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is considering extending trading hours as it explores ways to increase market activity, mirroring a similar initiative being studied by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to enable 24-hour trading.

IDX President Director Iman Rachman said a plan to add a third daily trading session is still in its preliminary phase and will involve input from market stakeholders. “This is one of the areas we are reviewing. We will engage in discussions with market participants,” Iman told reporters in Jakarta on Friday.

The proposal would expand IDX’s current two-session trading schedule, aiming to provide investors with greater flexibility and enhance liquidity without necessarily adding more trading days. Iman said the exchange continues to follow the national calendar and Bank Indonesia’s operating hours, despite complaints about the impact of holidays on market volume.

“The number of trading days this year isn’t significantly different from last year. Increasing transaction value doesn’t always require more trading days,” he said.

The move follows the NYSE’s 2024 plan to introduce around-the-clock trading, with the exchange polling market participants on its feasibility. According to the Financial Times, the NYSE survey asks whether listed stocks should trade 24/7 or maintain a 24-hour window on weekdays, and seeks feedback on overnight staffing, volatility protections, and investor protection.

IDX’s Iman said any shift in trading hours must be strategic and backed by a clear understanding of the target market. “If we do decide to add a session, we need to know who we’re aiming to serve. We’re still gathering input and evaluating,” he said.

The IDX has previously made incremental changes to its trading hours, extending its closing time from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Jakarta time.

