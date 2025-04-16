IDX Studies Longer Trading Hours, Emulates NYSE’s 24-Hour Market Plan

Muhammad Ghafur Fadillah
May 23, 2025 | 5:53 pm
Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) CEO Iman Rachman, addressing reporters at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Monique Handa Shafira)
Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) is considering extending trading hours as it explores ways to increase market activity, mirroring a similar initiative being studied by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to enable 24-hour trading.

IDX President Director Iman Rachman said a plan to add a third daily trading session is still in its preliminary phase and will involve input from market stakeholders. “This is one of the areas we are reviewing. We will engage in discussions with market participants,” Iman told reporters in Jakarta on Friday.

The proposal would expand IDX’s current two-session trading schedule, aiming to provide investors with greater flexibility and enhance liquidity without necessarily adding more trading days. Iman said the exchange continues to follow the national calendar and Bank Indonesia’s operating hours, despite complaints about the impact of holidays on market volume.

IDX Sinks to Lowest Since 2021 on Downgrades, Job Cuts
“The number of trading days this year isn’t significantly different from last year. Increasing transaction value doesn’t always require more trading days,” he said.

The move follows the NYSE’s 2024 plan to introduce around-the-clock trading, with the exchange polling market participants on its feasibility. According to the Financial Times, the NYSE survey asks whether listed stocks should trade 24/7 or maintain a 24-hour window on weekdays, and seeks feedback on overnight staffing, volatility protections, and investor protection.

IDX’s Iman said any shift in trading hours must be strategic and backed by a clear understanding of the target market. “If we do decide to add a session, we need to know who we’re aiming to serve. We’re still gathering input and evaluating,” he said.

The IDX has previously made incremental changes to its trading hours, extending its closing time from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Jakarta time. 

SHARE

Related Articles

Business 4 hours ago

 Indonesia Stock Exchange considers adding a third trading session, mirroring NYSE’s 24-hour trading review to boost market activity.
IDX Urges Delisting of Sritex After Bankruptcy, CEO’s Arrest
Business May 22, 2025 | 6:43 pm

IDX Urges Delisting of Sritex After Bankruptcy, CEO’s Arrest

 Sritex (SRIL) was declared bankrupt in October 2024, and its former CEO, Iwan Setiawan Lukminto, was arrested earlier this week.
Sell in May? JCI’s Losing Streak Gives Investors Reason to Pause
Business May 21, 2025 | 11:13 am

Sell in May? JCI’s Losing Streak Gives Investors Reason to Pause

 JCI’s May slump mirrors the ‘Sell in May and Go Away’ trend, with analysts urging caution amid repeated mid-year market weakness.
‘Sell America’ Wave Hits Wall Street as Moody’s Downgrades US Credit Rating
Business May 19, 2025 | 8:43 pm

‘Sell America’ Wave Hits Wall Street as Moody’s Downgrades US Credit Rating

 Moody’s downgrade of U.S. credit outlook sparks 'Sell America' wave, sending stocks, bonds, and the dollar lower on mounting debt fears.
JCI Returns to 7,000 Level as Trump Declares ‘Total Reset’ With China
Business May 15, 2025 | 10:38 am

JCI Returns to 7,000 Level as Trump Declares ‘Total Reset’ With China

 Jakarta stocks rally past 7,000 for first time since Feb. as US–China tariff truce lifts markets and Trump signals shift in trade stance
US Stocks Surge Following 90-Day US-China Trade Truce, Dow Jumps Nearly 1,000 Points
Business May 12, 2025 | 9:09 pm

US Stocks Surge Following 90-Day US-China Trade Truce, Dow Jumps Nearly 1,000 Points

 Stocks soar after the US and China agree to a 90-day truce in their trade war, with Dow up 957 points and S&P 500 climbing 2.6%.
Wall Street Rises and Markets Rally Worldwide as Trump Softens Tough Talk on Tariffs 
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 8:14 am

Wall Street Rises and Markets Rally Worldwide as Trump Softens Tough Talk on Tariffs 

 Markets also rose after Trump said that US tariffs on imports coming from China could come down “substantially” from the current 145%.
Analyst Says ‘Buy on Weakness’ Amid Market Turmoil
Business Apr 17, 2025 | 3:35 pm

Analyst Says ‘Buy on Weakness’ Amid Market Turmoil

 She cautioned, however, that investors must manage risks by limiting speculative trades to no more than 30 percent of their portfolio.
US Stocks Drop as Nvidia Slides and The Fog of Trump's Trade War Thickens
Business Apr 17, 2025 | 4:41 am

US Stocks Drop as Nvidia Slides and The Fog of Trump's Trade War Thickens

 WTO said Wednesday it expects tariffs to cause a 0.2 percent decline in the volume of world merchandise trade for 2025.
JCI Edges Up as Indonesia-US Begin Trade Talks
Business Apr 16, 2025 | 9:48 am

JCI Edges Up as Indonesia-US Begin Trade Talks

 JCI inches up as Indonesia opens trade talks with the US over 32% tariffs. Meanwhile, rupiah slips, Antam gold hits record high.

The Latest

At Least 60 Killed in Israeli Strikes as Gaza Aid Remains Scarce
News 8 minutes ago

At Least 60 Killed in Israeli Strikes as Gaza Aid Remains Scarce

 At least 60 killed in Gaza strikes as Israel allows limited aid amid global pressure and UN warnings of looming famine.
Benzoin Resin Touted as Next Big Commodity in Indonesia’s Downstream Strategy
Business 24 minutes ago

Benzoin Resin Touted as Next Big Commodity in Indonesia’s Downstream Strategy

 Luhut Pandjaitan says benzoin resin, or kemenyan, holds untapped potential for Indonesia’s downstream strategy and rural economic growth.
Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on EU, 25% on Apple iPhones Made Abroad
Business 39 minutes ago

Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs on EU, 25% on Apple iPhones Made Abroad

 Trump threatens 50% tariffs on EU goods and 25% on Apple products unless iPhones are made in the US, escalating his trade war.
Minister Shuts Down Tangerang Steel Plant Over Toxic Smoke Emissions
News 3 hours ago

Minister Shuts Down Tangerang Steel Plant Over Toxic Smoke Emissions

 The facility, operated by Power Steel Mandiri in the Cikupa Industrial Complex, was found to be emitting hazardous air pollutants.
Shell’s Exit from Indonesia Fuel Retail Not a Sign of Energy Sector Decline, Says Minister
Business 4 hours ago

Shell’s Exit from Indonesia Fuel Retail Not a Sign of Energy Sector Decline, Says Minister

 Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia says Shell’s sale of Indonesian fuel stations is a normal business move, not a worsening energy sector.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
1
Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
2
Shell to Exit Fuel Retail Business in Indonesia, Sells Stations to JV
3
Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities
4
Bank Indonesia Cuts 2025 Growth Forecast After Weak Q1 Performance
5
China’s Huayou to Break Ground on Indonesian EV Battery Project before August
