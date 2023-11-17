IDX Teams up with B-Universe as It Targets to Net 2 Million New Investors

Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) aims to attract 2 million new investors by 2024, forging collaborations with various organizations, including the prominent media conglomerate B-Universe Media Holdings.

Celebrating a milestone last week with over 900 listed companies, IDX's Business Development Director, Jeffrey Hendrik, emphasized the need for partnerships to achieve this target.

"Collaborations with partners like B-Universe are crucial in reaching our goal," said Hendrik, highlighting the intent to foster capital market literacy, particularly among university students, through this alliance.

The collaboration with B-Universe aims to enhance market awareness through its multi-platform business publications, including Investor Daily newspaper, Majalah Investor market research magazine, and the Investor.id business news website. Last month, B-Universe launched Investor Daily TV (IDTV) with President Joko Widodo in attendance.

Advertisement

Jeffrey said the collaboration is expected to facilitate both sides in the exchanges of expertise and strengths for a mutually beneficial relationship.

"Leveraging each other’s strengths, we aim to advance the capital market, fortify public knowledge, and safeguard investors against fraudulent practices," Jeffrey said.

During a visit to the IDX, B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita highlighted the intention to work closely with the IDX to disseminate credible data and information to the public through its various media channels.

“We have published Investor Daily newspaper and the business news website Investor.id, and now we added IDTV to our media portfolios,” Enggartiasto said during the visit.

Moreover, IDTV has established a studio at the IDX office in Jakarta to provide live market reports and plans to invite market experts for discussions and reliable market analyses, the former trade minister said.

Enggartiasto also mentioned B-Universe's initiative to expand the reach of market publications among universities nationwide.

This year, 77 companies joined the IDX -- a record-breaking membership in a single year -- collectively raising Rp 54.3 trillion in fresh capital. Among the 901 IDX members, approximately 71.4 percent are based in Jakarta, 8.3 percent in West Java, and 7.7 percent in Banten.

In addition, 27 companies are currently preparing for initial public offerings to be listed on the exchange, as per IDX data.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: