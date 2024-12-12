Illegal Cigarettes Cost Indonesia Rp 15 Trillion Annually in Lost Taxes

Anisa Fauziah
December 12, 2024 | 7:07 pm
SHARE
Panelists attend a discussion on illegal cigarette hosted by B-Universe Media Holdings in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (David Gita Roza)
Panelists attend a discussion on illegal cigarette hosted by B-Universe Media Holdings in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (David Gita Roza)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is losing an estimated Rp 15 trillion ($940 million) annually due to unpaid taxes on illegal cigarette sales, a senior official revealed on Thursday.

Government data indicates that around 22 billion sticks of illegal cigarettes were sold nationwide last year, accounting for 6.9 percent of the country’s total cigarette production.

"If we multiply the volume of illegal sales by the minimum cigarette tax of Rp 750 per stick, our estimated loss amounts to Rp 15 trillion," said Merrijanti Punguan, Director of Beverage and Tobacco Products at the Industry Ministry.

Indonesia’s total cigarette production reached 318 billion sticks in 2023, highlighting the significant impact of the illegal market on the state budget.

Advertisement

Merrijanti also noted that potential losses could rise sharply to Rp 28.6 trillion if the highest applicable excise tax rate were enforced. She shared these insights during a discussion hosted by B-Universe Media Holdings in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, Tangerang.

Call for Government Action
Andry Satrio Nugroho, a senior researcher at the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef), emphasized the urgent need for stricter measures to combat the illegal cigarette trade, which significantly undermines state revenue.

Tobacco consistently contributes around 90 percent of government excise tax revenues, which also include taxes on liquor and other products, Andry said.

He pointed out that losses from illegal cigarettes go beyond unpaid excise taxes, extending to value-added tax (VAT).

“The government must take extraordinary steps to address this issue, or the leakage in state revenues could become uncontrollable,” he warned during the same discussion.

Tags:
#Industry
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Gukesh Dommaraju Becomes Youngest Chess World Champion after Beating Ding Liren
News 2 hours ago

Gukesh Dommaraju Becomes Youngest Chess World Champion after Beating Ding Liren

 Dommaraju, 18, surpassed the achievement of Russia’s Garry Kasparov who won the title at the age of 22.
Illegal Cigarettes Cost Indonesia Rp 15 Trillion Annually in Lost Taxes
Business 8 hours ago

Illegal Cigarettes Cost Indonesia Rp 15 Trillion Annually in Lost Taxes

 Tobacco consistently contributes around 90 percent of government excise tax revenues, which also include taxes on liquor.
Ridwan Kamil Cancels Election Lawsuit Following Coalition Leaders’ Directive
News 8 hours ago

Ridwan Kamil Cancels Election Lawsuit Following Coalition Leaders’ Directive

 The decision was welcomed by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the sole major party supporting Pramono’s candidacy.
Sandiaga Visits Jokowi to Seek Political Advice
News 9 hours ago

Sandiaga Visits Jokowi to Seek Political Advice

 PPP's historic low came shortly after Sandiaga joined the party from the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra).
Bali Safe for Tourists as Dengue Fever Season Has Passed, Tourism Office Says
Lifestyle 11 hours ago

Bali Safe for Tourists as Dengue Fever Season Has Passed, Tourism Office Says

 Bali Tourism Office reassures travelers that Bali is safe, with the peak of the dengue outbreak having passed in April and cases now lower
News Index

Most Popular

Two Tourists Killed in Tree Collapse at Monkey Forest, Bali Warns of Extreme Weather
1
Two Tourists Killed in Tree Collapse at Monkey Forest, Bali Warns of Extreme Weather
2
Jakarta Raises 2025 Minimum Wage by 6.5 Pct to Rp 5.4 Million
3
Indonesia vs Laos: Young Squad Seeks Second Win in 2024 AFF Cup
4
Bali Prepares for Year-End 'Traffic Nightmare'
5
Think Before You Post, Bali Immigration's Cyber Unit Is Watching
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED