Imports of Key Food Commodities to End Next Year

Didik Fibrianto
December 20, 2024 | 4:28 am
FILE - Workers unload sacks of imported Thai rice from a cargo ship at Malahayati Port in Aceh, Friday, March 1, 2024. (Antara Photo)
FILE - Workers unload sacks of imported Thai rice from a cargo ship at Malahayati Port in Aceh, Friday, March 1, 2024. (Antara Photo)

Malang. The Indonesian government plans to halt imports of certain food commodities starting next year to bolster self-sufficiency programs, a senior minister announced on Thursday.

“Beginning next year, there will be no imports of sugar, rice, table salt, or corn feed for animals. We must achieve self-sufficiency in as many commodities as possible, in line with the president’s directives,” said Zulkifli Hasan, the Coordinating Minister for National Food Security.

Speaking to sugarcane farmers in Gondanglegi District, Malang Regency, East Java, Zulkifli explained that the import restrictions aim to protect local farmers and encourage them to boost productivity by ensuring stable and profitable prices in domestic markets.

“Today, we have achieved a safe level of food supply, thanks to the hard work of our farmers,” the minister said.

During the visit, Zulkifli was accompanied by Sis Apik Wijayanto, the CEO of the state-owned food holding company, ID Food.

Sis Apik noted that closer partnerships with sugarcane farmers have increased the company’s sugar production by 17 percent this year, reaching 306,000 tons.

ID Food has set a target to raise sugar production to 350,000 tons next year and plans to expand sugarcane plantations to cover 65,000 hectares.

“Increased participation by younger generations in sugarcane farming will accelerate our goal of achieving self-sufficiency in sugar,” Sis Apik added.

