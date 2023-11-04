Saturday, November 4, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

India and Pakistan's Growing Reliance on Indonesian CPO Sparks Concerns

Vinnilya Huanggrio
November 4, 2023 | 9:13 am
SHARE
Executive Director of The Solvent Extractors
Executive Director of The Solvent Extractors

Bali. India and Pakistan heavily rely on the import of crude palm oil (CPO) from Indonesia, but export restrictions imposed last year have raised concerns in both countries about the supply of CPO from Indonesia.

In April 2022, Indonesia implemented a ban on the export of CPO  due to a shortage of cooking oil in the domestic market. This move surprised India, which heavily relies on Indonesia for palm oil supplies, with imports totaling 5 million tons in 2022. The policy has since been lifted in May 2022 with the normalization of cooking oil supplies domestically.

Consumption of vegetable oil in India and Pakistan continues to rise, driven by a high population growth rate and a lack of domestic vegetable oil production. According to the Executive Director of The Solvent Extractors' Association of India, B V Mehta, vegetable oil consumption in India has seen a significant surge. Compared to 2008-2009, vegetable oil consumption in India increased from 14.1 million tons to 22.5 million tons in 2021-2022.

While domestic vegetable oil production is slowing, demand continues to rise, leading India to increase its imports. Palm oil is the primary commodity imported by India, with 60 percent of these imports coming from Indonesia, Malaysia, and a small portion from Thailand.

Advertisement

"Palm oil is particularly popular in the restaurant and catering sector," Mehta said during the Indonesian Palm Oil Conference (IPOC) 2023 in Nusa Dua, Bali, on Friday.

High demand for CPO has prompted India to request a reevaluation of Indonesia's export policies. "We hope the Indonesian Government can reconsider the current policies," he said.

In September 2023, a delegation of Indonesian officials, headed by Deputy Trade Minister Jerry Sambuaga, participated in the 2nd Sustainable Vegetable Oils Conference held in Mumbai. The primary objective of this visit was to address and counteract the adverse perceptions surrounding CPO in India, specifically focusing on concerns related to sustainability and the alleged negative health impacts of CPO products among Indian consumers.

Pakistan, like India, is another significant destination for Indonesian palm oil exports, and they also hope for Indonesia to evaluate its palm oil export policies.

According to the Chief Executive of the Pakistan Edible Oil Conference (PEOC) and the Westbury Group, Abdul Rasheed Janmohammed, Pakistan plans to purchase palm oil from Indonesia to meet the increasing demand for vegetable oil in late 2023 and early 2024. Pakistan consumes around 4.5 million tons of vegetable oil, while local production is only about 0.75 tons. This makes Pakistan a country that needs to import approximately 3 million tons of vegetable oil.

This demand has increased, especially since Pakistan recently banned genetically modified (GMO) food products, which has limited the supply of vegetable oil.

"We hope Indonesia will continue to open the export door to Pakistan because our domestic vegetable oil production is insufficient to meet our needs," added Abdul.

CPO Prices Expected to Return to $1,000 Next Year
Eddy Martono, Chairman of the Indonesian Palm Oil Business Association (Gapki), predicts that palm oil prices could rise in 2024, returning to $1,000 per ton from the current range of around $800 per ton.

Eddy explained that this year's El Nino, although not as severe as in 2015 and 2019, still affects palm oil production. Next year, a 5% reduction in palm oil production is expected. CPO prices have fallen around 17.5 percent from $ 1.005 in April to $ 829 in September.

According to Eddy, the recovery in demand from China, the second-largest palm oil importer after India, will drive CPO prices. Eddy said that Gapki's sales target in China from 2021-2022 has been around 6 million tons. This year, he hopes that the figure can gradually rise to 7 million tons by the end of 2023. In the coming year, the demand for CPO may return to pre-COVID-19 levels, which was about 8 million tons.

"What we can see now is an increase in the Chinese market, as it used to be around 8 million tons before Covid-19 but decreased during the pandemic," said Eddy during the Indonesian Palm Oil Conference (IPOC) 2023 in Bali, on Friday (11/3/2023).

The 19th IPOC took place at the Bali International Convention Center (BICC) from November 1-3, 2023, with the theme "Enhancing Resilience Amid Market Uncertainty."

In his address, Minister of Trade Zulhas emphasized the importance of the IPOC event as a platform for policymakers, from the local to the international level, to discuss, exchange ideas, and collaborate in advancing the Indonesian palm oil industry, especially amid the current global uncertainties.

Tags:
#Economy #Commodity
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia Sends 51 Tons of Humanitarian Supplies to Gaza
News 39 minutes ago

Indonesia Sends 51 Tons of Humanitarian Supplies to Gaza

 President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, on Saturday, oversaw the dispatch of 51.5 tons of aid worth Rp 24.1 billion ($ 1.5 million) from Indonesia
India and Pakistan's Growing Reliance on Indonesian CPO Sparks Concerns
Business 4 hours ago

India and Pakistan's Growing Reliance on Indonesian CPO Sparks Concerns

 India and Pakistan heavily rely on the import of CPO from Indonesia, but export restrictions imposed last year have raised concerns
Japan, Philippines to Negotiate Defense Pact Amid China's Aggression
News 13 hours ago

Japan, Philippines to Negotiate Defense Pact Amid China's Aggression

 The agreement would allow Japanese and Philippine troop deployments to one another for military exercises and other security activities.
Legal Expert: Court Ruling on Presidential Age Limit is Final and Binding
News 13 hours ago

Legal Expert: Court Ruling on Presidential Age Limit is Final and Binding

 This ruling opened the door for the 36-year-old son of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to run as a vice-presidential candidate.
VAT-Free Home Purchase Program to Come Into Effect This Month
Business 18 hours ago

VAT-Free Home Purchase Program to Come Into Effect This Month

 The property sector contributes significantly to the economy, accounting for up to 16 percent of the gross domestic product.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia, UAE to Launch Mangrove Research Center at COP28
1
Indonesia, UAE to Launch Mangrove Research Center at COP28
2
Palestine Calls for Economic Sanctions Against Israel
3
Panji Gumilang Charged with Money Laundering
4
Police Thwart Smuggling Attempt of Baby Komodo Dragon
5
Prominent State Auditor Detained in Internet Infrastructure Corruption Case
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED