Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

India Seems Unlikely to Return to RCEP Due to China

Jayanty Nada Shofa
August 9, 2023 | 12:36 pm
SHARE
Former Trade Minister Mari Elka Pangestu speaks at the Investor Daily Round Table in Jakarta on Aug. 8, 2023. (B1 Photo/David Gita Roza)
Former Trade Minister Mari Elka Pangestu speaks at the Investor Daily Round Table in Jakarta on Aug. 8, 2023. (B1 Photo/David Gita Roza)

Jakarta. Original negotiating member India is still unlikely to return to the world's largest trade deal Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) as it fears it still cannot compete with an influx of Chinese imports, according to a former World Bank executive.

The RCEP encompasses the 10 ASEAN member states, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand. Other countries can join the RCEP 18 months after it becomes effective. Original negotiating member India can join the RCEP at any time. Negotiations for this trade pact began in November 2012, but India decided to drop out of the talks in 2019 before RCEP reached completion in 2020.

"India at the moment is still worried about competing with China," Mari Elka Pangestu, former managing director of Development Policy and Partnerships in the World Bank, told the Jakarta Globe on the sidelines of the Investor Daily Round Table in Jakarta on Tuesday evening.

“India is currently leaning towards its domestic market. We have to wait for the right time for India to be politically ready to return to the RCEP,” Mari said.

Advertisement

If India wishes to join the RCEP, this could bring up the combined population that the trade deal has to half of the global total. The RCEP today accounts for 30 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP). India’s RCEP membership can also give a boost to RCEP’s global GDP share, according to Mari.

Despite its current unwillingness, it does not mean that RCEP discussions should leave out India.

“In the meantime, we have to continue to engage India by inviting them to RCEP meetings because they were part of the negotiations until the end,” said Mari, who was the trade minister during the Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono presidency.

The RCEP is set to eliminate up to 90 percent of the tariffs imposed on the traded goods between the signatories over 20 years of coming into force. Indonesia officially implemented the RCEP at the beginning of this year. The Philippines became the last of the 15 countries to implement the RCEP. Hong Kong and Sri Lanka have shown interest to join the RCEP.

The Economic Times reported that India-China trade totaled $135.98 billion in 2022, while New Delhi's deficit with Beijing crossed the $100 billion mark for the first time. Indonesia-India trade totaled an estimated $32.7 billion in 2022. This marks a 55.7 percent increase from $21 billion posted in the previous year, government data shows.

Read More: Indonesia Sees Opening to Conclude Long-Awaited Trade Deal with EU

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

India Seems Unlikely to Return to RCEP Due to China
Business 1 hours ago

India Seems Unlikely to Return to RCEP Due to China

 Original negotiating member India fears that it still cannot compete with an influx of Chinese imports if it joins the RCEP.
Someone in Florida Wins $1.58 Billion Jackpot
Lifestyle 1 hours ago

Someone in Florida Wins $1.58 Billion Jackpot

 The $1.58 billion payout would go to the winner if they opt for an annuity, doled out over 30 years.
Ex-Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi Interrogated by Prosecutors over Illegal CPO Exports
News 1 hours ago

Ex-Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi Interrogated by Prosecutors over Illegal CPO Exports

 The AGO initiated a new phase of investigation by naming three companies as "corporate suspects".
Indonesia Sees Opening to Conclude Long-Awaited Trade Deal with EU
News 13 hours ago

Indonesia Sees Opening to Conclude Long-Awaited Trade Deal with EU

 The EU, Indonesia, and fellow palm oil producer Malaysia recently agreed to establish an ad hoc joint task force on the EUDR.
Ferdy Sambo’s Death Sentence Commuted to Life Imprisonment
News 16 hours ago

Ferdy Sambo’s Death Sentence Commuted to Life Imprisonment

 Three other defendants in the murder case also had their prison sentences reduced by the Supreme Court.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
1
Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
2
Timor Leste to “Ideally” Become Full ASEAN Member in 2025: President
3
OECD Sec-Gen to Visit Jakarta as Indonesia Seeks Membership
4
Indonesia’s Economic Growth Exceeds 5% for 7th Consecutive Quarter
5
ASEAN Turns 56 as Myanmar's Violent Conflicts Still Linger
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED