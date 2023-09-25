Monday, September 25, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indika Energy Sells Coal Mine to Petrindo Jaya for $218 Million

Heru Andriyanto
September 25, 2023 | 11:45 am
SHARE
In this undated photo, two trucks carrying coals drive past a mining g area in North Kalimantan. (Photo courtesy of Indika Energy)
In this undated photo, two trucks carrying coals drive past a mining g area in North Kalimantan. (Photo courtesy of Indika Energy)

Jakarta. Diversified investment company Indika Energy announced on Monday that it had reached an agreement to sell its coal mine in North Kalimantan to Petrindo Jaya Kreasi (CUAN).

Under the conditional sale and purchase agreement, Petrindo will acquire all 2.26 billion shares in Multi Tambangjaya Utama (MUTU), a subsidiary of Indika Energy that operates the mine, for $218 million.

The sale of MUTU is part of the company's strategy "to reduce coal-related businesses and expand our non-coal business portfolios," Indika Energy Vice CEO Azis Armand said in a public filing.

The company aims to increase the share of non-coal businesses in its overall revenue to 50 percent by 2025.

Advertisement

MUTU specializes in the production of bituminous and coking coals and operates within a concession mine area spanning 24,970 hectares in North Kalimantan.

"Indika Energy will continue to develop businesses in alignment with our Environmental, Social, and Governance commitments and work towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050," added Azis.

Indika Energy runs a diverse range of businesses, from energy and minerals to logistics, IT, and healthcare, with nearly 20 subsidiaries.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indika Energy Sells Coal Mine to Petrindo Jaya for $218 Million
Business 22 minutes ago

Indika Energy Sells Coal Mine to Petrindo Jaya for $218 Million

 The company aims to increase the share of non-coal businesses in its overall revenue to 50 percent by 2025.
Colossal Music Fest Semesta Berpesta Comes to Surabaya ​​​​​​​
Lifestyle 4 hours ago

Colossal Music Fest Semesta Berpesta Comes to Surabaya ​​​​​​​

 The two-day event brought a line-up packed with pop stars and rock bands, including J-Rocks and Okaay.
Pertamina Plaju Refinery Takes Home World Petroleum Council Award
Special Updates 5 hours ago

Pertamina Plaju Refinery Takes Home World Petroleum Council Award

 Pertamina won the award for its “Lighting More Hopes (Desa Energi Berdikari - Energy Self-Sufficient Village”) initiative.
China Sweeps through Gold Medals on Opening Day of Asian Games
News 14 hours ago

China Sweeps through Gold Medals on Opening Day of Asian Games

 The host country won 20 gold medals -- 30 overall -- on Sunday, just hours after Saturday's opening ceremony overseen by its president.
Gov’t to Issue Regulation Banning Social Media Platforms from Running E-Commerce
Tech Sep 24, 2023 | 12:30 am

Gov’t to Issue Regulation Banning Social Media Platforms from Running E-Commerce

 This regulation aims to safeguard Indonesia's MSMEs from unfair competition posed by tech giants operating in the country.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Gov’t to Issue Regulation Banning Social Media Platforms from Running E-Commerce
1
Gov’t to Issue Regulation Banning Social Media Platforms from Running E-Commerce
2
P2P Lender AdaKami Wants Proof of Customer's Alleged Suicide Over Unpaid Debt
3
Kaesang Aims to Help PSI Win House Seats
4
Pertamina to Build Sustainable Energy Center in New Capital Nusantara
5
China Sweeps through Gold Medals on Opening Day of Asian Games
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED