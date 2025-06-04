Indonesia Aims for More Competitive US Tariffs than Vietnam’s 20% Deal

Prisma Ardianto
July 3, 2025 | 10:26 pm
SHARE
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani attends a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent in Washington DC on April 24, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of @smindrawati)
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani attends a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent in Washington DC on April 24, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of @smindrawati)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is seeking lower import tariffs from the United States than those recently granted to Vietnam, in an effort to improve the competitiveness of Indonesian products in the US market.

Vietnam secured a new tariff agreement with the US this week, with duties set at 20 percent, down from an initial 46 percent proposed by former President Donald Trump in April. Trump announced the revised deal on Truth Social on Thursday, saying it was the result of direct talks with Vietnam’s top leader, To Lam, ahead of a July 9 deadline.

Indonesia, meanwhile, is still in the process of negotiating a similar deal with the US, aiming to reduce tariffs currently set at 32 percent -- excluding the 10 percent baseline tariff.

“We hope to achieve a rate lower than Vietnam’s, which stands between 20 and 40 percent,” said Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto during a press conference in Jakarta on Thursday.

Advertisement

The proposed tariff reduction is part of Indonesia’s broader effort to secure better access for its exports to the US and strengthen its trade position amid intensifying global competition.

Read More:
Indonesia Offers $34 Billion in US Imports to Secure Tariff Relief

The Indonesian government has proposed boosting imports from the United States by up to $34 billion as part of ongoing negotiations, Airlannga said.

This includes the purchase of US energy products with a potential value reaching $15.5 billion.

“We’re offering to purchase goods worth more than what the US trade deficit is -- $34 billion in total, compared to the $19 billion deficit,” he said.

Tags:
#Bilateral #Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Aims for More Competitive US Tariffs than Vietnam’s 20% Deal
Business 41 minutes ago

Indonesia Aims for More Competitive US Tariffs than Vietnam’s 20% Deal

 Trump announced the revised deal on Truth Social on Thursday, saying it was the result of direct talks with Vietnam’s top leader, To Lam.
Indonesia Offers $34 Billion in US Imports to Secure Tariff Relief
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Offers $34 Billion in US Imports to Secure Tariff Relief

 The aim, according to Airlangga, is to help address the US trade deficit with Indonesia, which currently stands at around $19 billion.
Indonesia Awaits US Feedback on Tariff as Washington Deals with Trump's Big Bill
Business Jul 2, 2025 | 1:21 pm

Indonesia Awaits US Feedback on Tariff as Washington Deals with Trump's Big Bill

 Senior minister Airlangga Hartarto says that Indonesia has already made a second offer to Trump's team in the tariff talks.
Prabowo Eyes Deregulation, US Ties to Strengthen Indonesia’s Economy
Special Updates Jun 28, 2025 | 5:19 pm

Prabowo Eyes Deregulation, US Ties to Strengthen Indonesia’s Economy

 Prabowo discusses deregulation and stronger US ties with his cabinet to boost Indonesia’s economy amid global shifts.
Indonesia Says US Welcomes Its Trade Proposal as Tariff Clock Ticks
Business Jun 26, 2025 | 2:27 pm

Indonesia Says US Welcomes Its Trade Proposal as Tariff Clock Ticks

 Indonesia and the rest of the world has two weeks until Trump's reciprocal tariffs enter into force.
Russia Invites Indonesia as Partner Country for INNOPROM Industrial Exhibition
Special Updates Jun 22, 2025 | 9:41 am

Russia Invites Indonesia as Partner Country for INNOPROM Industrial Exhibition

 Airlangga expressed appreciation for the resumption of direct Moscow-Denpasar flights by Russian airline Aeroflot.
Indonesia Denies EU’s Palm Oil Law Is Reason Why Trade Pact Takes Years
Business Jun 8, 2025 | 7:06 am

Indonesia Denies EU’s Palm Oil Law Is Reason Why Trade Pact Takes Years

 Finding a common ground with 27 European countries in the trade talks is not as simple, minister Airlangga says.
Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access
Business Jun 8, 2025 | 1:25 am

Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access

 Within one to two years of CEPA implementation, 80 percent of Indonesia’s exports to the EU will enjoy zero tariffs.
Indonesia Talks of Digital Investment at OECD Ministerial Council Meeting
Special Updates Jun 5, 2025 | 11:24 am

Indonesia Talks of Digital Investment at OECD Ministerial Council Meeting

 Indonesia has been seeking entry into the OECD, short for Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Indonesia Ready to Continue ‘Open Dialogue’ with US as Tariffs Loom
Business Jun 4, 2025 | 3:08 pm

Indonesia Ready to Continue ‘Open Dialogue’ with US as Tariffs Loom

 Indonesia and the US will soon hold the second round of tariff negotiations.

The Latest

Indonesia Aims for More Competitive US Tariffs than Vietnam’s 20% Deal
Business 41 minutes ago

Indonesia Aims for More Competitive US Tariffs than Vietnam’s 20% Deal

 Trump announced the revised deal on Truth Social on Thursday, saying it was the result of direct talks with Vietnam’s top leader, To Lam.
Death Toll in Ferry Sinking in Bali Strait Rises to Five
News 2 hours ago

Death Toll in Ferry Sinking in Bali Strait Rises to Five

 The number of fatalities from the sinking of the passenger motor vessel Tunu Pratama Jaya in the waters of the Bali Strait continues to rise
One Tech Tip: Get the Most Out of Chatgpt and Other AI Chatbots With Better Prompts
Tech 2 hours ago

One Tech Tip: Get the Most Out of Chatgpt and Other AI Chatbots With Better Prompts

 ChatGPT can't read your mind. You need to give it clear and explicit instructions on what you need it to do.
Indonesian Bus Assembler Eyes Sri Lanka for Export Expansion
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesian Bus Assembler Eyes Sri Lanka for Export Expansion

 Laksana has previously exported over 200 buses to countries such as Fiji, Bangladesh, Timor-Leste, and Laos.
Indonesia Offers $34 Billion in US Imports to Secure Tariff Relief
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Offers $34 Billion in US Imports to Secure Tariff Relief

 The aim, according to Airlangga, is to help address the US trade deficit with Indonesia, which currently stands at around $19 billion.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Palm Oil Exports Surge 27.89% with Pakistan, India as Top Buyers
1
Indonesia’s Palm Oil Exports Surge 27.89% with Pakistan, India as Top Buyers
2
Manufacturing Slump Deepens as Indonesia’s PMI Drops to 46.9
3
Garuda Indonesia to Expand Fleet, Routes as Shareholders Approve Restructuring
4
Indonesia Awaits US Feedback on Tariff as Washington Deals with Trump's Big Bill
5
Finance Minister: Indonesia's Tax Revenue Unlikely to Meet 2025 Target
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED