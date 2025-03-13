Indonesia Aims to Cut Poverty Rate Below 7.5 Pct by 2026

Arnoldus Kristianus
May 20, 2025 | 2:13 pm
SHARE
Children play in the Muara Angke fisherman village in Jakarta on July 1, 2024. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)
Children play in the Muara Angke fisherman village in Jakarta on July 1, 2024. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. Indonesia aims to reduce its poverty rate to between 7 and 8 percent in 2025, and further to between 6.5 and 7.5 percent by 2026.

“Fiscal policy continues to effectively support the acceleration of national economic growth and improved welfare, including achieving a lower poverty rate,” Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said during a plenary session at the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The latest data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) showed Indonesia’s poverty rate dropped to 8.57 percent in September 2024, down 0.46 percentage points from March and 0.79 points lower than the same period last year.

Read More:
Indonesia Maintains 5.2 Pct Growth Ambition Despite Q1 Slowdown, IMF Downgrade
Advertisement

This is the lowest rate recorded since BPS began publishing poverty data in 1960, marking the first time Indonesia’s poverty rate has fallen below 9 percent.

The total number of people living in poverty stood at 24.06 million in September 2024, a decrease of 1.16 million from March and 1.84 million year-on-year.

To sustain this progress, the government is intensifying rural development programs, empowering local cooperatives, and supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). These initiatives aim to eradicate poverty, create jobs, strengthen food security, and promote inclusive welfare.

Read More:
Prabowo Sets Goal to Reduce Poverty Rate to 4.5 Percent by 2029

“These goals are being pursued through accelerating independent villages and strengthening village-level cooperatives and MSMEs in regional economic development,” Sri Mulyani added.

Alongside poverty reduction, the government targets a lower open unemployment rate of 4.44 percent to 4.96 percent in 2026, compared to the 2025 target of 4.5 to 5 percent. The Gini ratio, measuring income inequality, is expected to improve to between 0.377 and 0.380, slightly better than the 2025 target of 0.379 to 0.382. The Human Capital Index is forecast to rise to 0.57 from 0.56 in 2025.

Sri Mulyani said the 2026 fiscal strategy aims to enhance Indonesia’s sovereignty in food, energy, and the economy, building a resilient, self-reliant, and prosperous nation.

“Fiscal policy in 2026 will be used selectively and effectively to buffer against shocks while supporting medium-term development goals,” she concluded.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Aims to Cut Poverty Rate Below 7.5 Pct by 2026
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia Aims to Cut Poverty Rate Below 7.5 Pct by 2026

 Indonesia aims to reduce its poverty rate to between 7 and 8 percent in 2025, and further to between 6.5 and 7.5 percent by 2026.
Indonesia Maintains 5.2 Pct Growth Ambition Despite Q1 Slowdown, IMF Downgrade
Business 7 hours ago

Indonesia Maintains 5.2 Pct Growth Ambition Despite Q1 Slowdown, IMF Downgrade

 Indonesia aims for 5.2–5.8% growth in 2026, with a long-term goal of 8% by 2029, despite slowing GDP and global economic headwinds.
Gov't Unlocks $5.2B in Budget Funds to Accelerate Spending
Business Apr 30, 2025 | 3:36 pm

Gov't Unlocks $5.2B in Budget Funds to Accelerate Spending

 Indonesia unblocks Rp 86.6T in frozen budgets to speed up spending on Prabowo’s priority programs.
Sri Mulyani: Indonesia’s Economy Resilient Despite US Tariffs, IMF Downgrade
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 1:49 pm

Sri Mulyani: Indonesia’s Economy Resilient Despite US Tariffs, IMF Downgrade

 Despite US tariffs and IMF downgrade, Indonesia’s economy remains resilient with strong fundamentals and proactive measures.
'I Have No Plans to Resign': Senior Minister Airlangga
News Mar 18, 2025 | 5:32 pm

'I Have No Plans to Resign': Senior Minister Airlangga

 Rumors are growing that President Prabowo Subianto will have his second cabinet reshuffle soon.
Prabowo Sets Goal to Reduce Poverty Rate to 4.5 Percent by 2029
News Mar 14, 2025 | 9:07 pm

Prabowo Sets Goal to Reduce Poverty Rate to 4.5 Percent by 2029

 Prabowo targets zero extreme poverty by 2026 and aims to cut Indonesia’s poverty rate from 8.7 percent to 4.5 percent by 2029.
Prabowo Sets Goal to Reduce Poverty Rate to 4.5 Percent by 2029
News Mar 14, 2025 | 9:07 pm

Prabowo Sets Goal to Reduce Poverty Rate to 4.5 Percent by 2029

 Prabowo targets zero extreme poverty by 2026 and aims to cut Indonesia’s poverty rate from 8.7 percent to 4.5 percent by 2029.
Indonesia Points Out Cracks in G20 As Trump 2.0 Ditches Multilateralism
Business Mar 14, 2025 | 2:27 pm

Indonesia Points Out Cracks in G20 As Trump 2.0 Ditches Multilateralism

 US' absence in the recent G20 finance meeting shows how its president Donald Trump is now ditching multilateralism, Indonesia says.
Prabowo's Right-Hand Man Denies Sri Mulyani's Resignation Rumors
News Mar 14, 2025 | 10:38 am

Prabowo's Right-Hand Man Denies Sri Mulyani's Resignation Rumors

 Rumors are circulating that Prabowo will have his second cabinet shakeup soon which will remove Finance Minister Sri Mulyani from her post.
Indonesia Posts $1.9 Billion Budget Deficit Amid Falling Tax Revenue
Business Mar 13, 2025 | 7:23 pm

Indonesia Posts $1.9 Billion Budget Deficit Amid Falling Tax Revenue

 Indonesia’s budget deficit reached Rp 31.2T as tax revenue fell 25%, but the government assures the fiscal gap remains within target.

The Latest

Shares in China's CATL, World's Biggest EV Battery Maker, Surge in Hong Kong after $4.6B IPO
Business 2 hours ago

Shares in China's CATL, World's Biggest EV Battery Maker, Surge in Hong Kong after $4.6B IPO

 CATL held a nearly 38 percent global market share for EV batteries in 2024, its listing documents showed.
Najwa Shihab Mourns the Passing of Her Husband, Ibrahim Sjarief Assegaf
News 2 hours ago

Najwa Shihab Mourns the Passing of Her Husband, Ibrahim Sjarief Assegaf

 While Najwa pursued a career in journalism, Ibrahim focused on law, earning a master’s degree in financial law.
Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia’s State Revenue Falls 12% in Jan–Apr, Deficit Expected Ahead

 Tax revenue totaled Rp 657 trillion, a decline of 8.7 percent compared to the same period in 2024.
PTK Partners with BNN to Remind Crew Members to Say No to Drugs
Special Updates 5 hours ago

PTK Partners with BNN to Remind Crew Members to Say No to Drugs

 Pertamina Trans Kontinental (PTK) recently partnered with the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) on the war against drugs.
Indonesia Aims to Cut Poverty Rate Below 7.5 Pct by 2026
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesia Aims to Cut Poverty Rate Below 7.5 Pct by 2026

 Indonesia aims to reduce its poverty rate to between 7 and 8 percent in 2025, and further to between 6.5 and 7.5 percent by 2026.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First
1
Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First
2
Over 28,000 Accounts Blocked in Crackdown on Online Gambling: PPATK
3
Prabowo Vows Relentless War on Graft Despite Threats to Law Enforcers
4
Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry
5
Kadin Suspends Cilegon Officials Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Investor
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED