Indonesia and UAE Collaborate to Combat Money Laundering

Investor Daily
December 3, 2023 | 5:01 pm
FILE - Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo delivers his opening remarks of the 2023 ASEAN Fest at the Jakarta Convention Center on August 22, 2023. The ASEAN Fest is a side event to the ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
FILE - Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo delivers his opening remarks of the 2023 ASEAN Fest at the Jakarta Convention Center on August 22, 2023. The ASEAN Fest is a side event to the ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. Monetary authorities of Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates have signed agreements on bilateral cooperation to combat money laundering and terrorism financing during a recent visit by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

The latest memorandum of understanding signed by Bank Indonesia and the Central Bank of the UAE allows them “to contribute to the measures against money laundering and terrorism financing and meet the recommendations by the Financial Action Task Force,” Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Sunday.

They also expanded their cooperation, building on previous agreements that focused on payment systems and digital financial innovations.

The agreement encompasses cooperation in the Islamic financial system and various economic sectors, facilitating the exchange of information, capacity building, technical cooperation, and dialogues.

President Jokowi visited the UAE on Friday to hold bilateral talks with host leader Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and attend a United Nations conference on climate change.

