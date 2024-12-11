Indonesia Awaits Apple's Formal Commitment for $1 Billion Investment

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is still waiting for tech giant Apple to confirm its investment commitment in a legally binding statement. The government has warned that restrictive policies will remain in place if Apple fails to comply.

Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani had expected a formal statement from Apple regarding a $1 billion (Rp 15.9 trillion) investment in Indonesia within one week, as stated on Tuesday, Dec. 3. However, a week later, Rosan is still awaiting the confirmation.

“They have already communicated their commitment to us in writing, sent via WhatsApp. We have shared the key points with the Industry Ministry,” said Roeslani after attending the National Investment Coordination Meeting 2024 at the Ritz Carlton Mega Kuningan in South Jakarta on Wednesday.

According to Rosan, the agreement outlines technical details, investment values, and the vendors Apple will bring to Indonesia. Currently, only one Apple vendor is set to supply the iPhone 16 in the country.

Despite this, Rosan assured that the new investment would yield significant revenue for Indonesia. “This vendor is a major player who can generate at least $1 billion in sales. This is not the first time Apple has brought such vendors to the country,” he added.

Last year, Apple’s sales in Indonesia surpassed Rp 30 trillion, according to Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.

Rosan mentioned that there are still some issues to be sorted out. The Industry Ministry hopes the investment will begin in 2025, while Apple is looking to start in 2026.

Apple’s $1 billion proposal represents a significant increase from its initial $100 million plan, which focused on expanding the Apple Developer Academy in Bali and building accessory manufacturing facilities in Bandung, West Java. This new commitment follows Indonesia’s decision to block the sale of the iPhone 16 due to Apple’s failure to meet the country’s 35 percent local component requirement (TKDN). As a result, the iPhone 16, which was globally launched in September, has yet to enter the Indonesian market due to regulatory concerns.

