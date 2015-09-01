Indonesia Begins Mandatory Halal Certification on Drugs, Cosmetics

Officers from the Bogor Police District check drugs and cosmetics at a shop in Cibinong, Bogor, West Java. (Antara Photo/Jafkhairi)

Jakarta. All drugs and cosmetics imported, distributed, and sold in Indonesia must have halal certification from government-appointed agencies starting on Sunday as mandated by recent laws.

The government has established the Halal Product Guarantee Agency, or BPJPH, which coordinates with the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) in implementing a new halal quality regime.

Indonesia has the biggest Muslim population in the world.

“Halal certification mandate for drugs, cosmetics, and worn and utilized products now comes into force as we begin to implement the second stage of the new halal quality regime from Oct. 17, 2021, to the same date of 2026," Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said in a statement.

Worn and utilized goods attributed in halal product regulations are those containing animal elements and may include personal care products, clothing, headwear, accessories, household equipment, food and beverages packaging, stationery, office supplies; and medical devices.

The first stage of the new halal quality regime began in October 2019, covering food, beverages, and animal slaughter process.

Yaqut said there is a wide range of products to be halal certified that it takes five years for the full implementation of every stage.

"The reach of halal product assurance is very extensive, covering food, beverages, drugs, cosmetics, chemical products, biotech products, genetically modified products, and utilized products commonly used by the people,” he wrote.

“A phased implementation of mandatory halal certification is inevitable.”

Prior to the new regime, halal certification and labeling were conducted solely by the MUI, sometimes causing overlapping authorities between the council and the government’s Drug and Food Supervisory Agency (BPOM).

The BPJPH, which is under the Religious Affairs Ministry, has been overseeing the entire halal certification system since 2019 but it still relies on the MUI for the appointment of halal auditors and Halal Examination Agencies (LPH).

A key difference from the previous regime is that the government is now authorized to evaluate and sanction halal examiners for any non-compliance.

Recent halal quality product regulations are complementary to the so-called omnibus law, which brings together around 80 related laws aimed at bringing major structural reforms in businesses and creating more jobs for the people.