Indonesia Calls on Muslim Countries to Cut Trade with Israel

Jayanty Nada Shofa
November 12, 2024 | 1:18 pm
A supporter in a pro-Palestine rally in front of the US Embassy in Jakarta on Oct. 25, 2024. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)
Jakarta. Indonesia recently called on Muslim and Arab countries to cut trade with Israel in a move to bring an end to the bloodshed in Gaza.

Leaders of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) -- of which Indonesia is a member -- recently gathered in Riyadh for talks on ending the Gaza war. President Prabowo Subianto sent his Vice Foreign Minister Anis Matta to the Riyadh summit, as the newly installed leader headed to the US for an introductory state visit. Speaking in Arabic, Anis urged the OIC and Arab League to sever international trade relations with Israel as more Palestinians die at the hands of Israeli forces.

“We [Indonesia] would like to propose some recommendations, …, among others on how we should continue cutting any economic ties -- including trade and investments -- with Israel. [We should also cut ties] with companies that are related to global Zionist movements, and stop any existing Israeli projects in member countries,” Anis Matta told the Riyadh summit.

He added: “We need to boost the trade volume between the countries of both organizations, particularly the goods domestically produced in Arab and Islamic economies.”

Turkiye  -- who has already imposed trade restrictions on Israel -- made similar calls at the same summit. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the Muslim world to end trade with Israel.

Despite Indonesia’s statement at the Riyadh conference, Southeast Asia’s largest economy has been engaging in economic activities with Israel, or at least as of September, according to the Trade Ministry. Indonesia-Israel trade totaled $173 million in the nine months of this year. The trade figures had gone up by nearly 24.6 percent from $138.9 million posted the same period last year. Indonesian exports to Israel hit $130.6 million so far this year as of September. 

Israel is still far from being a top source of Indonesia’s foreign investments. The Muslim-majority Indonesia reported that its Israeli investments had only reached $10,000 in January-September 2024, the government data showed.

Prabowo only rose to power a few weeks ago with an inaugural speech that also mentioned Palestine. The former army general even said that Indonesia -- as a country that struggled with colonialism in the past -- would support Palestinian independence. Many Indonesians have also been boycotting goods perceived to be produced by pro-Israel companies. 

Indonesia does not have official diplomatic relations with Israel.

