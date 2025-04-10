Indonesia Calls Trump’s Tariff Pause ‘A Positive Signal’

Jayanty Nada Shofa
April 10, 2025 | 6:49 pm
SHARE
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Jakarta. Indonesia on Thursday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s decision to delay his reciprocal tariffs by 3 months as Jakarta tries to step up the negotiations for the time being, according to a deputy minister. 

Trump decided to give the US trading partners 90 days on Wednesday local time before finally slapping them steep tariffs to improve Washington’s trade imbalance. Trump made a U-turn after countries approached his government to bring down the tariffs, although China still has to face a levy hike of a staggering 125 percent when selling its goods to the US.

Indonesia, which was supposed to be subject to a 32 percent reciprocal tariff, was among those who have been negotiating with the Trump government. His recent announcement became a relief for Indonesia, with Deputy Trade Minister Dyah Roro Esti saying that Indonesia would keep tabs on the developments following the postponement. 

“We will continue to uphold negotiations. … This [delay] becomes a positive signal. Indonesia is among the ASEAN countries that do not retaliate,” Dyah Roro told reporters in Jakarta when asked about the tariff relief. 

Advertisement

“We [Indonesia] don't show anger because we value our relationship with the US. They are one of our largest trading partners,” she said.

Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto is scheduled to fly to Washington DC to negotiate the tariffs next week.  Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani will join this high-level delegation, according to Dyah Roro. She said: “Let’s just wait for their updates. If God is willing, everything will go smoothly.”

Indonesia Calls Trump’s Tariff Pause ‘A Positive Signal’
Trade Minister Budi Santoso (left) and his deputy minister Dyah Roro Esti (right) attend a meeting with Indonesian lawmakers at the parliamentary complex in Jakarta on Nov. 20, 2024. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Muhammad Habib, an international relations researcher at the think-tank CSIS, warned that the tariff delay did not mean that Indonesia should not let its guard down.

“It is only a suspension, not elimination. Moreover, this is also about President Trump. He may change his mind more often than we could predict,” Habib told the Jakarta Globe

To sweeten the deal, Indonesia is mulling buying more American goods. This way, the US should be able to improve its trade imbalance. The US has accused Indonesia -- and other countries hit by the tariffs -- of unfair trading practices, hence the levy hikes. The Trump government even claimed that Indonesia had been charging American goods a 64 percent tariff with the rate calculations also taking into account non-tariff measures, including complex importing regimes. 

According to Habib, Indonesia needs to come up with a clear action plan to take advantage of the 90-day tariff delay, including how Jakarta could advance its regulatory reform agenda. 

“If we could use this momentum to appoint our ambassador, it would be far better,” Habib said. 

The Indonesian ambassadorial post in the US has remained vacant since July 2023. Many experts have expressed concerns that its absence could reduce Indonesia’s bargaining power in the tariff talks. The government, however, said that the US envoy’s absence had little impact on the negotiations.

Official figures showed that Indonesia enjoyed a $14.3 billion surplus when trading with the US throughout 2024. Bilateral trade reached almost $38.2 billion that year.

Tags:
#International #Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Egg Prices Increase to Record High Despite Trump's Predictions
Business 1 hours ago

Egg Prices Increase to Record High Despite Trump's Predictions

 More than 30 million egg-laying chickens were killed to prevent the spread of bird flu in the US earlier this year.
Police Investigate Alleged Data Breach at Bank DKI
Business 2 hours ago

Police Investigate Alleged Data Breach at Bank DKI

 The breach has led Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung to dismiss the bank’s IT Director, Amirul Wicaksono.
Indonesia’s Beloved Icon Titiek Puspa Dies at 87
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Indonesia’s Beloved Icon Titiek Puspa Dies at 87

 Born Sudarwati in 1937 in South Kalimantan, she was later given the stage name Titiek Puspa by Indonesia’s founding President Sukarno.
Indonesia Calls Trump’s Tariff Pause ‘A Positive Signal’
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Calls Trump’s Tariff Pause ‘A Positive Signal’

 In the meantime, Indonesia will continue to uphold negotiations in its approach to Trump's tariffs, deputy minister Dyah Roro Esti says.
JCI Joins Regional Rally as Trump Pauses Tariff Hikes for 90 Days
Business 6 hours ago

JCI Joins Regional Rally as Trump Pauses Tariff Hikes for 90 Days

 JCI jumps 4.8% as Asian markets rally after Trump suspends tariff hikes. Buyback rule easing also lifts Indonesian equities.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesian Minister Says Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Defy Economic Logic
1
Indonesian Minister Says Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Defy Economic Logic
2
Indonesia Eyes Boost in US Energy, Agriculture Imports to Ease Tariffs
3
Yihong Novatex Workers Regret Participation in Strike that Causes Mass Layoffs
4
Unlike Vietnam, Indonesia Isn't Heavily Dependent on Exports to US: Airlangga
5
‘Indonesia Must Stand on Its Own Two Feet’: Prabowo on Trump Tariff
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED