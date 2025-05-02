Indonesia Changes Trade Data Release Schedule Amid US Tariff Review

Addin Anugrah Siwi
May 15, 2025 | 10:04 am
Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti, the Head of BPS, reported Indonesia's economy expanded by 5.05 percent in 2023, at her office in Jakarta, on Monday. Feb, 5, 2024.
Jakarta. Indonesia’s national statistics agency has revised the release schedule for the country’s export-import data, moving from a mid-month provisional update to a single fixed data release at the start of each month, the agency announced Thursday.

The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) said the change is aimed at enhancing the quality and reliability of trade data. The data was originally scheduled for release on Thursday.

“To improve data quality, BPS will now release final export-import figures at the beginning of each month,” the agency said in an official statement. “We will no longer publish preliminary figures in the middle of the month.”

The April 2025 trade data will be released on Monday, June 2, according to internal BPS sources.

Indonesia’s Surplus with US Soars Amid Tariff Negotiations

The policy shift comes during a sensitive period for Indonesia’s trade, as the United States is in the midst of a 90-day review of its tariff policy. Washington is considering imposing tariffs of up to 32 percent on a range of Indonesian export products. Negotiations between the two countries are ongoing.

The change also marks a return to the agency’s prior practice of issuing final monthly trade data rather than releasing it in stages. BPS had previously moved from bi-monthly to monthly reports in an effort to speed up data dissemination and improve transparency.

The latest data released by BPS shows Indonesia’s trade balance continued its strong performance in March 2025, recording a surplus of $4.33 billion. This marks the 59th consecutive month of surplus since May 2020.

Indonesia's export value reached $23.25 billion in March, representing a 5.95 percent increase month-on-month. Meanwhile, imports also edged up slightly by 0.38 percent to $18.2 billion.

