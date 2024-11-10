Indonesia, China Sign MoU on Blue Economy Cooperation during Prabowo’s Visit

Beijing. Indonesia and China have signed a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Deepening Blue Economy Cooperation during President Prabowo Subianto’s recent visit to Beijing.

The MoU outlines extensive collaboration in the management and development of marine resources. Key areas include coastal renewable energy, aquaculture, fisheries, marine and maritime tourism, seafood processing, joint shipbuilding, maritime transportation, and port construction.

The agreement was signed by Indonesia's Chief Economic Minister, Airlangga Hartarto, and Chinese Trade Minister, Wang Wentao, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday afternoon. The signing ceremony was witnessed by President Prabowo Subianto and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Airlangga said both nations will work together on developing ocean-based renewable energy, utilizing wind power, tidal energy, ocean currents, and solar cells.

“This agreement underscores the strong commitment between our two countries to closely collaborate in the blue economy sector. This partnership is crucial for an archipelagic nation like Indonesia. Meanwhile, China has emerged as one of the fastest-growing marine technology leaders, excelling in shipbuilding and marine biopharmaceuticals, and is also a significant contributor to Indonesia’s maritime tourism,” Airlangga said in a statement on Sunday.

The minister added that tapping into Indonesia’s vast blue economy potential could drive the country's economic growth to 8 percent, a key target of the Prabowo administration. With most of Indonesia's territory consisting of water, he emphasized the urgency of focusing on blue economy initiatives.

“The agreement with China is our first step toward harnessing the immense marine and maritime potential of our oceans,” Airlangga said.

The MoU also includes plans for bilateral cooperation on energy transition efforts aimed at reducing carbon emissions, with a focus on increasing investment in the green economy sector.

Airlangga noted that the MoU is inclusive, involving local governments, the private sector, research institutions, financial entities, and entrepreneurs from both countries.

