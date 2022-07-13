Indonesia Delivers First Shipment of Chicken Carcasses to Singapore

Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, third from right, shows a package of chicken carcasses to be shipped to Singapore in Jakarta on July 13, 2022.

Jakarta. Indonesia on Wednesday delivered the first shipment of chicken carcasses to Singapore which has very strict regulations on imported food and agricultural products.

The shipment contained 50 tons of chicken carcasses and frozen chicken meat worth Rp 2 billion ($133,000) supplied by Charoen Pokhpand Indonesia, a subsidiary of Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group Company.

Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo was present at the ceremony to mark the inaugural chicken meat exports to Singapore, as well as the shipment of 12 tons of poultry products to Japan and Timor Leste at the company’s headquarters in Jakarta.

“We are very pleased today to witness the exports of agricultural products to Singapore, Japan, and Timor Leste,” Syahrul said.

“The shipment proves that Indonesia’s agricultural products, especially poultry, have won global confidence and that they meet standards of the export markets,” he added.

Syahrul said the inaugural chicken meat export to Singapore is expected to attract other countries to buy Indonesian agricultural products.

Singapore turned to Indonesia for its chicken meat supplies after Malaysia abruptly halted the exports of chicken-based commodities to secure domestic supplies, according to Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Suryopratomo.

“They need supplies of fresh chicken meat and chicken carcasses for consumption and Indonesia offered itself to become a supplier,” Suryopratomo said on July 5.

“Singapore authority then inspected Indonesian poultry management and by June we obtained a permit to export chicken carcasses to Singapore.”

In addition to Charoen Pokphand, another Indonesia-based company that won a chicken export permit from Singapore is Japfa, he added.

Indonesia’s chicken meat production stands at around 3.8 million tons annually, according to Agriculture Ministry data.

The minister said chicken meat export is allowed only when domestic supplies are secured.

Charoen Pokhpand Indonesia has signed an agreement with Singapore’s importers on the supplies of 1,000 tons of chicken meat this year, the company said.