Indonesia Eases Import Rules on 10 Products to Support Industries, Growth

Jakarta. The Indonesian government has eased import restrictions on 10 categories of goods as part of its first phase of regulatory reform, aimed at enhancing economic competitiveness and supporting domestic industries, Trade Minister Budi Santoso announced on Monday.

“We are relaxing import procedures for ten types of products to streamline licensing and facilitate business operations,” Budi said at a press briefing in Jakarta.

The deregulation is part of a broader economic reform package designed to simplify bureaucracy, reduce costs, and stimulate growth.

The 10 Product Categories Affected:

Forestry products, including wood for industrial use and raw materials Subsidized fertilizers, critical for national food security programs Fuel and energy materials Plastic raw materials Certain chemical substances Pearls, used in jewelry and related industries Food trays, to support the government’s Free Nutritious Meal Program for schoolchildren Footwear, especially athletic shoes not manufactured domestically Bicycles Food additives, including saccharin, cyclamate, and alcohol-based flavor preparations

Budi noted that the relaxation of imports for forestry products is aimed at reducing pressure on domestic forests by providing legal and sustainable alternatives for industrial use.

The simplified import procedures for subsidized fertilizers are intended to support Indonesia’s food self-sufficiency program by cutting red tape in the fertilizer supply chain.

The category of “other fuels” is being deregulated to provide domestic industries with more competitive access to energy inputs.

Similarly, restrictions on certain chemical imports have been removed as Indonesia’s domestic chemical industry is now considered competitive enough to withstand foreign competition.

The decision to ease pearl imports supports local industries that use pearls as raw materials for manufacturing and export products.

The inclusion of food trays addresses current supply shortages needed for the government’s free school meal initiative.

Despite the sweeping deregulation, textile and apparel imports -- including garments and accessories -- will remain tightly controlled, Budi said. These items are still subject to strict regulations under the revised Trade Ministry policies to protect domestic manufacturers.

