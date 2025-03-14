Indonesia Ends Three-Month Decline in Consumer Confidence

Jayanty Nada Shofa
May 9, 2025 | 1:31 pm
SHARE
People shop at a local clothing store in Bandung on April 17, 2025. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)
People shop at a local clothing store in Bandung on April 17, 2025. (Antara Photo/Raisan Al Farisi)

Jakarta. After three straight months of decline, Indonesia’s consumer confidence finally grew in April, the country’s central bank announced Friday.

A survey by Bank Indonesia revealed that Indonesia had recorded a consumer confidence index (CCI) of 121.7 points last month. Anything above 100 means that the average Indonesian consumer feels upbeat about the country’s economy. Although past CCI levels showed that Indonesians had been optimistic, their confidence level had been dropping throughout the first quarter of 2025. 

Indonesia kicked off the year with 127.2 in CCI level, down from 127.7 recorded at the end of 2024. CCI dropped to 126.4 in February, and fell further to 121.1 the following month before it finally bounced back to 121.7 in April.

“The rise in optimism stems from the consumers’ growing confidence towards the current economic conditions. They also remain upbeat about the future,” the Bank Indonesia report wrote.

Advertisement

Data also showed that people whose monthly spending topped Rp 5 million ($302.5) remained hopeful about the economy as their CCI levels remained the same at 127.9 for the past two months. Those who spent between Rp 4.1 million and Rp 5 million a month had their CCI rising from 123 in March to 125.2 in April. Consumers who are in their 20s become the most optimistic age group, recording 126.4 in CCI.

Indonesia Ends Three-Month Decline in Consumer Confidence
People apply for jobs at a job fair in Tangerang, Banten, on April 23, 2025. (Antara Photo/Putra M Akbar)

Bank Indonesia also revealed people’s perceptions of the present situation compared to six months ago. Indonesia’s so-called current economic condition index (CECI) had soared from 110.6 in March to 113.7 in April. Despite the massive layoffs, the respondents admitted that there were now more jobs available as scores in the current employment sub-index went up from 100.3 to 101.6 over the same period.

People believed that they now earned more, as seen in the 4.1-point increase in the current income sub-index. The government usually announces annual minimum wage raises. The minimum wage in Indonesia’s modern metropolis, Jakarta, had jumped 6.5 percent to nearly Rp 5.4 million for 2025.

Even so, Indonesians chose to lower their expectations for the future. The consumer expectation index (CEI) -- which reflects their perceptions for the next six months -- had weakened from 131.7 to 129.8. Expectations in the business activities sub-index fell 3.7 points in April. People fear that finding jobs would get even harder as the job availability expectation sub-index plummeted to 123.5.

Read More:
Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year

The average Indonesian consumer spent 74.8 percent of their income in April, as data showed people were now saving more. Indonesians’ saving-to-income ratio had improved to 14.8 percent.

Bank Indonesia’s latest report became some sort of a breath of fresh air after Indonesia announced that it failed to reach 5 percent growth in the first quarter. Indonesia’s growth had slowed to 4.87 percent year-on-year (yoy) -- something that the national statistics agency BPS attributed to the lack of election season which usually spurs government spending. 

“We had the elections in Q1 2024, but we did not have any this year. The lack of elections was among the reasons behind the 4.87 percent growth," BPS' chief Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti told reporters earlier this week.

Read More:
Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Slows to 4.87 Pct  

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Ends Three-Month Decline in Consumer Confidence
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia Ends Three-Month Decline in Consumer Confidence

 Indonesian consumers are growing more confident of the economy, the central bank says.
Rupiah Weakens, Foreign Reserves Dip to $152.5 Billion in April
Business May 8, 2025 | 11:25 am

Rupiah Weakens, Foreign Reserves Dip to $152.5 Billion in April

 Indonesia’s forex reserves fell to $152.5 billion in April, down $4.6 billion, as BI intervenes to stabilize the rupiah.
Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Slows to 4.87 Pct  
Business May 5, 2025 | 1:33 pm

Indonesia’s Q1 Economic Growth Slows to 4.87 Pct  

 This was the lowest Q1 growth that Indonesia had ever recorded over the past three years.
Four Months In, KPK Still Probing Central Bank CSR Graft with No Suspects Named
News May 1, 2025 | 12:24 pm

Four Months In, KPK Still Probing Central Bank CSR Graft with No Suspects Named

 KPK continues probing Bank Indonesia CSR fund misuse involving lawmakers’ foundations. No suspects yet, but indications of corruption emerge
US Criticism of QRIS Baseless, Says Indonesian Economist
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 9:51 am

US Criticism of QRIS Baseless, Says Indonesian Economist

 Indonesia’s national payment systems face US criticism, but experts urge firm stance to uphold local control and digital sovereignty.
BI Holds Benchmark Rate at 5.75%, Cuts Global Growth Forecast to 2.9%
Business Apr 23, 2025 | 3:27 pm

BI Holds Benchmark Rate at 5.75%, Cuts Global Growth Forecast to 2.9%

 BI holds benchmark rate at 5.75%, citing stable inflation. BI also cuts 2025 global growth forecast to 2.9%, citing US tariffs.
US Slams Indonesia’s QRIS Policy as Trade Barrier, BI Open to Cooperation
Business Apr 21, 2025 | 5:53 pm

US Slams Indonesia’s QRIS Policy as Trade Barrier, BI Open to Cooperation

 The US calls Indonesia’s QRIS policy a trade barrier. Bank Indonesia says it’s open to cooperation if both sides are ready.
Indonesia's Foreign Debt Declines to $427.8 Billion
Business Apr 17, 2025 | 12:45 pm

Indonesia's Foreign Debt Declines to $427.8 Billion

 The Indonesian government also owes $204.7 billion in foreign debt as of February 2025.
Bank Indonesia Keeps Interest Rate Steady at 5.75 Pct as Expected
Business Mar 19, 2025 | 3:28 pm

Bank Indonesia Keeps Interest Rate Steady at 5.75 Pct as Expected

 The central bank also decided to maintain a 5-percent deposit facility rate.
Bank Indonesia Trials QRIS Tap, A Faster Contactless Payment System
Business Mar 14, 2025 | 8:15 pm

Bank Indonesia Trials QRIS Tap, A Faster Contactless Payment System

 Bank Indonesia trials QRIS Tap, a contactless payment system completing transactions in 0.3 seconds, boosting digital payments and financial

The Latest

Indonesia to Slash Fuel Imports from Singapore, Eyes Middle East Supply
Business 31 minutes ago

Indonesia to Slash Fuel Imports from Singapore, Eyes Middle East Supply

 Indonesia plans to cut fuel imports from Singapore due to high costs, shifting toward cheaper Middle Eastern suppliers.
India and Pakistan Don’t Fight Wars Like Other Countries -- Here’s Why
News 2 hours ago

India and Pakistan Don’t Fight Wars Like Other Countries -- Here’s Why

 Neither country is motivated by competition for resources. Pakistan has huge mineral wealth, but India isn't interested in these.
Indonesia Praises New Pope Leo XIV’s Call for Peace
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Praises New Pope Leo XIV’s Call for Peace

 The conclave has picked Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, as the successor to the late Pope Francis.
Indonesian Muslims Urged to Use Official Visas for Hajj Pilgrimage
News 3 hours ago

Indonesian Muslims Urged to Use Official Visas for Hajj Pilgrimage

 The warning came after 30 Indonesian nationals were detained at Jeddah Airport for attempting to enter Saudi Arabia with tourist visas
Airlangga Invites Japanese Chamber Members to Invest in Indonesia’s Strategic Projects
Business 4 hours ago

Airlangga Invites Japanese Chamber Members to Invest in Indonesia’s Strategic Projects

 Japan currently ranks as Indonesia’s sixth-largest source of foreign investment, with over 12,800 projects to date.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
1
Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
2
Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants
3
Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates
4
Bilateral Conference Helps Subang Attract Investment in Renewables, EV
5
Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED