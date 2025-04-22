Indonesia, Estonia Sign MoU to Boost Cooperation in Digital Tech, F&B, and Tourism

Bambang Ismoyo
April 22, 2025 | 5:00 pm
SHARE
Bernardino M. Vega, Deputy Chair for International Trade at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin Indonesia), meets with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna as Indonesia and Estonia sign a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in digital technology, food and beverage, and tourism sectors on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Bambang Ismoyo)
Bernardino M. Vega, Deputy Chair for International Trade at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin Indonesia), meets with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna as Indonesia and Estonia sign a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in digital technology, food and beverage, and tourism sectors on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Bambang Ismoyo)

Jakarta. Indonesia and Estonia have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in digital technology, food and beverage, and tourism sectors through a memorandum of understanding signed by the chambers of commerce from both countries.

The MoU between the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin Indonesia) and its Estonian counterpart was signed Tuesday at the Kadin Tower in Jakarta, with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in attendance.

Bernardino M. Vega, Deputy Chair for International Trade at Kadin Indonesia, said Estonia is eager to expand its investment in Indonesia, particularly in the growing digital economy, F&B, and tourism industries.

“This MoU covers several areas with strong potential for cooperation, including digitalization, food and beverage, and tourism,” Vega said after the signing ceremony.

Advertisement

Foreign Minister Tsahkna said the high-level trade mission marks a step forward in deepening ties between the two nations, both of which share a strong commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship, and mutually beneficial partnerships.

He praised Indonesia’s leadership in Southeast Asia and its growing role on the global stage, particularly in the digital economy, an area where Estonia has also built an international reputation.

Estonia boasts the highest number of unicorn startups per capita in Europe, with globally recognized companies such as Skype, Playtech, Wise, Bolt, Pipedrive, Zego, ID.me, Gelato, Veriff, and Glia originating from the Baltic nation.

Tsahkna described Indonesia as a vital gateway to Southeast Asia --rich in diversity, creativity, and economic dynamism-- while positioning Estonia as a strategic entry point for Indonesian companies looking to access the European Union market or test innovative products and services.

In 2023, Indonesia imported goods worth US$51.42 million from Estonia, while its exports to Estonia reached US$394.68 million.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Titiek Soeharto: Hero or Not, My Father Is Already One to Us
News 19 minutes ago

Titiek Soeharto: Hero or Not, My Father Is Already One to Us

 Titiek Soeharto backs renewed calls to name her father a national hero, reigniting debate over his legacy and human rights record.
IMF Cuts Global Growth to 2.8% as Trump’s Tariffs Bite
Business 31 minutes ago

IMF Cuts Global Growth to 2.8% as Trump’s Tariffs Bite

 IMF slashes global growth outlook to 2.8%, citing Trump’s tariffs and trade uncertainty as major threats to US, China, and global stability.
Thai Prosecutors Jailed in Red Bull Heir Hit-and-Run Scandal
News 1 hours ago

Thai Prosecutors Jailed in Red Bull Heir Hit-and-Run Scandal

 Two ex-prosecutors jailed for covering up Red Bull heir’s deadly 2012 Ferrari crash; Vorayuth Yoovidhya remains a fugitive.
Indonesia Breaks Ground on Global Islamic Boarding School in Depok
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Indonesia Breaks Ground on Global Islamic Boarding School in Depok

 Indonesia begins building Istiqlal International Islamic School, aiming to blend faith, science, and ecology in a global education model.
Civil Servant Move to Nusantara Delayed Amid Cabinet Restructuring
News 4 hours ago

Civil Servant Move to Nusantara Delayed Amid Cabinet Restructuring

 The relocation of civil servants to Nusantara is postponed as the government awaits a directive from President Prabowo
News Index

Most Popular

US Slams Indonesia’s QRIS Policy as Trade Barrier, BI Open to Cooperation
1
US Slams Indonesia’s QRIS Policy as Trade Barrier, BI Open to Cooperation
2
Nuanu: A Bali Tourism Project with $70 Million Investment Opportunities
3
Indonesia’s Surplus with US Soars Amid Tariff Negotiations
4
Indonesia Aims to Halt Rice Imports in 2025 as Self-Sufficiency Improves
5
Trump’s Tariff on ASEAN: Ignoring a Trillion-Dollar Partner
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED